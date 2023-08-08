MIDDLETOWN — Seniors Addy Gick and Ava Capes have been a golf tandem throughout their four years with Daleville, which has included consecutive team trips to regional the last two seasons.
The duo at the top of the Broncos’ lineup card hope to continue as teammates beyond high school, and to anyone recruiting the two players, separating them might be a deal breaker.
Tuesday, Gick fired a 42 and Capes came in with a 46 as Daleville defeated Shenandoah 206-220 at Tri-County, spoiling the season opener for the Raiders.
Maddie Shelton, a 2022 regional qualifier, led the Raiders with a round of 49.
It was the first dual meet of the year for the Broncos after they opened the season at the Union County Invitational over the weekend.
First-year girls coach Matt Wilson was happy with what he saw from his top players in their first nine-hole outing.
“(Gick) has high, lofty goals, and she knows what she needs to do, and she’s not going to rest on her laurels,” he said.
Gick and Capes got to their final scores in markedly differing ways, the former riding a roller coaster of ups and downs while the latter played it steady and even-keeled before pulling a rabbit out of her hat on the final hole.
After strong tee and approach shots on the first hole, Gick struggled with the putter and judging the speed of the greens for a disastrous triple-bogey to open. But she bounced back with birdies on two of the next three holes — the par-5 second and the par-4 fourth — to settle in and get back on track.
“The greens were fast, and I did not expect that. The practice green was not fast,” she said. “Getting that 7 was not the greatest. I did not like that. It brought my mental self down, but getting that birdie brought me back up.”
Her round included double-bogeys on the third and fifth, but she finished strong with pars on four of the final five holes.
“She did finish strong,” Wilson said. “She scrambled. That would be the golf term for that. She persevered through that, and that shows real strength.”
Capes, meanwhile, opened with a par on the third hole, bogeyed the next four in a row before finishing with bogeys on Holes 1 and 2.
That proved to be a remarkable bogey on her finishing hole — the par-5 second — after Capes hit her tee shot to the right, landing near the first fairway. Trying to navigate trees between herself and the second green, her second shot ended up in nearly knee-high rough near the green and, after needing two shots to extricate herself, was facing a 15-foot putt to save bogey.
She calmly rattled it home for the bogey.
“That’s Ava,” Wilson said. “She wants to be at 45 or under. That’s her goal. She’s so steady as a person, and I know that as a coach and her teacher. I think I’ve seen her get mad once in six years.”
“I had a good chip on, then a good putt to finish it out,” Capes said. “It feels nice, especially when you have a bad shot beforehand. It kind of evens it out.”
A number of colleges are watching the two players — including Earlham on Tuesday afternoon — who would relish the opportunity to extend their team camraderie beyond Daleville.
“We’re super close, so being able to play together in college would be so much fun,” Gick said.
“Playing together and dorming together sounds like so much fun,” Capes added with a laugh.
Ava’s younger sister — freshman Audry Capes — and sophomore Alyssa Richman each finished at 59 for Daleville while Kylee Lutes with a 52, Elayna Tyler with a 58 and A.J. Cooper with a 61 rounded out the Raiders’ scoring.
“I’m pleasantly surprised,” Shenandoah coach Joe Bennett said. “We’re young, even our senior didn’t play last year. Graduating four seniors from last year when we had a lot of experience, so we’re inexperienced this year. But they played a lot this summer.”
Daleville travels to The Edge on Wednesday for a dual match against Lapel before returning to Crestwood in Muncie on Thursday for its home opener, a three-way meet with Mississinewa and Wes-Del. The Raiders travel to New Castle on Wednesday at Hagerstown on Thursday before hosting the Shenandoah Invitational on Saturday.