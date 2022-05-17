ELWOOD -- On a calm and breezy Tuesday night, a one-sided affair led to a big win for the Elwood softball team, as visiting Oak Hill couldn’t find the bats to keep up in a 7-0 decision.
Elwood managed a stellar effort on both offense and defense, even without head coach JR Reese, who was away from the team watching his daughter play in the NAIA softball tournament in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Assistant coach Jessie Mireles stepped up in a massive way.
“It feels good to get my second win as a coach," she said. "Maybe it's time to hang up my cleats.”
Elwood was led by junior pitcher, Olivia Shannon, who threw five shutout innings, striking out 10 batters. She also batted leadoff and managed to score one of the seven runs to help clinch her the win.
“She came out and gave it her all. That is all we could’ve asked,” Mireles said.
Shannon already has committed to continue her softball career at Saint Mary of the Woods.
But the bats took a little while to get going for the Panthers.
“They really struggled getting their timing early, but when they did, we couldn’t stop getting hits,” Mireles said.
Oak Hill pitchers gave up a combined eight hits and five walks, which allowed seven runners to cross the plate for the Panthers.
In the fifth inning, the Panthers scored on a pair of home runs from senior Jaliegh Crawford and sophomore Alivia Boston.
“Those were huge,” Mireles said. “It really shot down any ideas of a comeback from Oak Hill.”
Mireles still said there was a lot to work on for the team, however, noting a few mental errors early in the game.
“You can’t bunt with runners in scoring position when you have two outs," she said. "We also had a few mental lapses on where cutoffs needed to throw the ball to prevent extra-base hits. Nothing that we shouldn’t be able to figure out for next week.”
Elwood has a pair of games Thursday (against Delta) and Friday (against Eastern) before going to a tournament in Fort Wayne this weekend, which features some incredible teams like Mount Vernon and Fort Wayne Concordia.
Sectional play begins Wednesday at