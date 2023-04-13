ALEXANDRIA — Olivia Shannon recorded three hits and earned the decision in the circle for Elwood in Thursday’s 7-2 victory over Alexandria to advance to the Madison County Softball Tournament final.
Kelsey Armes hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning to score Averi Savage and give the Panthers an early 1-0 lead. Elwood’s freshman clean-up hitter finished 2-for-3 at the plate and led the Panthers with four RBI in the victory.
Alexandria (2-3-1) took its only lead after Daisy Bivens hit a two-run RBI single up the middle to score McKenzie Fox and Ashlynn Duckworth in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Tigers struggled converting runs from scoring opportunities, hitting 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position during Thursday’s loss. Alex coach Sarah Almack made a clear postgame message about the Tigers taking ownership of the team.
“The number of girls that we are leaving on base is astronomical,” Almack said. “We have to learn how to put that ball in play and put the ball in the right spots.”
Shannon struck out seven hitters and only allowed one earned run through four innings. The St. Mary-of-the-Woods commit feels motivated to leadoff for the Panthers and gains confidence when the infield backs her up on the routine plays.
“I feel like the first hit of the game is the most important because that is what gets everyone going,” Shannon said.
With two runners on base and one out in the fifth inning, Makenzie Cornwell hit an RBI-single past the Alexandria shortstop to drive in Maddie Parkhurst and tie the game at 2-2. The Indiana State commit finished the game 2-for-2 at the plate.
Armes then punched a line drive through the right-field gap for an RBI double to score Cornwell and retake the lead for the Panthers. The freshman leads the Panthers with nine RBI in four games this season.
“Her bat is not where she wants it to be, but she is a solid player and a good freshman pickup this year,” Elwood coach JR Reese said.
After Alexandria starting pitcher Charleigh Baledge struck out the first two batters in the sixth, three consecutive miscues plagued the Tigers’ infield. Shannon and Armes both earned RBI knocks as Elwood sent all nine hitters to the plate and scored four insurance runs to extend the lead to 7-2.
“We let them capitalize on our mistakes,” Almack said. “We didn’t sit back and take that initiative and go after it. We sat there and dwelled on that mistake.”
Elwood (3-1) clinched the program’s fifth appearance in the county tournament final and seeks its first title since defeating Madison-Grant in 2016. Reese acknowledged the Panthers will have to improve at the plate in order to win the county championship game.
The Panthers will travel to Pendleton Heights on Saturday for a Madison County championship rematch against the Arabians (6-3) at noon. Saturday will be the fourth meeting between Elwood and Pendleton Heights in the final.