LAPEL — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods commit Olivia Shannon pitched a complete-game shutout in Elwood’s 3-0 victory over Lapel and earned the 10th win of her senior softball campaign.
Shannon raced home and scored on a wild pitch to give the Panthers (15-8) a 1-0 lead in the third inning. With three steals in the win, she increased her stolen-base total to 42, the second-most steals in Indiana. Elwood coach J.R. Reese believes every aspect of Shannon’s game will best translate playing in the NAIA next spring.
“They may not pitch her nearly as much at (Saint Mary-of-the-Woods),” Reese said. “She probably will be a second baseman. She is really good at second base.”
Elwood senior Yzabelle Ramey followed up by hitting a ground ball and reached on a fielding error by the Lapel third baseman, allowing Averi Savage to score from third and take a 2-0 lead.
Shannon retired nine consecutive batters, which included striking out the side in the fourth inning. She finished with 11 punchouts, her third outing this season recording double-digit strikeouts. Prior to coming out to the circle for the seventh inning, Shannon was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Lapel’s lineup was a combined 3-for-21.
“We knew she is a great pitcher,” Lapel coach Ellie Balbach said. “She has good spin, a good riseball and a great change up. She fooled us all on that tonight.”
Elwood freshman Kelsey Armes poked an RBI triple off the fence in right-field to extend the Panthers’ lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning. The freshman leads the Panthers with 30 RBI this season, and Reese praised Armes’ potential to become the best softball player he has ever coached since taking the helm at Elwood in 2017.
“She can hit the crap out of the ball,” Reese said. “So, as a freshman, she has a big future ahead of her.”
Alexa Owens and Laylah Gore led the Bulldogs (13-9) with two hits each in the loss. Balbach implored the lineup to shift its mindset toward attacking earlier in the count. She aims to take advantage of the senior night matchup against Alexandria (6-9-1) before battling the Tigers in the sectional opener Monday.
“You have got to bring the energy from the first pitch so I told my girls as long as we bring our heads, our hustle and our game, then there are not a lot of (teams) that can beat us,” Balbach said.
Elwood has won six consecutive games and hosts Monroe Central for senior night Wednesday. With six days to prepare for a rematch against Madison-Grant in the sectional opener, Reese hopes the winning streak sparks a run similar to his inaugural coaching campaign, when he commanded Elwood to the state finals.
“We have been getting a lot better, and I am sure Madison-Grant has, too,” Reese said. “They are coached really well. It’s going to be a knockdown, drag out, and I think (Argylls coach Travis Havens) knows that.”