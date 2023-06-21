PENDLETON — Incredible. Improbable. Incalculable. Impossible.
Those adjectives aptly describe the events that unfolded during the seventh inning May 30 at Legends Field in Pendleton as the Pendleton Heights softball team rallied for an 8-6 win over Lawrence North in the regional championship game.
Entering their final at-bat — possibly of the season — the Arabians trailed the Wildcats 6-3 and faced Northwestern commit Kate Dowden with their backs against the wall.
Dowden retired the first two batters of the inning with ease on a strikeout and a foul pop-up to the catcher.
But a hit batter and an RBI double — from the eighth and ninth batters in the lineup — and back-to-back walks that included a potential final out dropped in foul territory later, the Arabians’ leading home run hitter, Bo Shelton, stepped to the plate.
After taking a strike, Shelton delivered the THB Sports Awards Moment of the Year — and one for the ages — with a long home run to center for a walk-off grand slam, sending Pendleton Heights to semistate for the second straight year.
“They called a high strike on her, then Bo does what Bo does. It wasn’t close,” PH coach Rob Davis said that night.