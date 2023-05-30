PENDLETON — Even in the darkest and bleakest moment of the season, junior pitcher Shelby Messer had confidence in her Pendleton Heights softball teammates.
“Being down in that last inning, there was still hope there,” she said. “But you have to have faith, and Bo came through.”
Moments later, her faith was rewarded.
Senior Bo Shelton hit a grand slam to cap a most improbable two-out, five-run seventh-inning rally as the Arabians walked off Legends Field on Tuesday with an 8-6 win over Lawrence North to capture their second straight regional championship.
It was an inning unlike any PH coach Rob Davis has ever seen.
“I’d have to go way back,” he said. “I’ve been in innings where I’ve been ahead and got beat. For me to be behind in the seventh with two outs and be behind by that many, probably not.”
It was the 10th regional title for Pendleton Heights (24-5-1) and the Arabians will face Mooresville (28-3-1) at Center Grove on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the semistate semifinal with the championship game at 7 p.m.
Shelton’s swing denied Lawrence North (22-8) its first regional championship since 1998, when the Wildcats took the title for the first time.
The odds of Shelton even getting an opportunity to swing the bat in the seventh inning were unfathomable as she was due up seventh in the order. The events that unfolded during PH’s final time at the plate provided even more improbabilities.
Lawrence North pitcher Katerine Dowden — a Northwestern commit — quickly retired the first two batters, striking out Kylie Fisher and inducing Eliza Findley to pop up to the catcher.
The trouble for Dowden started when she hit the hot-hitting Gloria Richardson with a 1-0 pitch to keep the inning alive. That brought freshman Avry Miller to the plate, and the .176-hitting third baseman wasted no time making a difference.
“I was relaxed, trying to stay calm and trust in myself,” Miller said. “My coach had faith in me. I drew a cross, and I prayed that it would go and it did.”
She hit the first pitch from Dowden to the fence in left-center field where it dropped for a double, scoring Richardson to pull the Arabians within 6-4. Lead-off batter Kiah Hubble worked a walk before Lillian Coffel — who was given new life when her foul fly ball was dropped by left fielder Destiny Loeb — also walked after an eight-pitch at-bat.
That brought Shelton to the plate.
“We all knew the pitcher was struggling from the middle of the game on, and I knew that if she threw balls she would walk me,” Coffel said. “We all know Bo can hit the ball out of the park any chance she gets, so I was really looking forward to getting the bat to her.
“I was like, ‘Drop it, drop or go out, go out’, and she did drop it.”
Dowden’s 0-1 pitch was to Shelton’s liking, and the Earlham-bound Arabian senior launched the game winner well over the fence in deep center field for her 12th home of the season, sending Davis, his players and the large contingent of PH fans on hand into hysterics.
“I just wanted a shot. Get Bo to the plate,” Davis said. “After we got runners on, I told Lillian, ‘Get Bo to the plate.’ They called a high strike on her, then Bo does what Bo does. It wasn’t even close.”
The eight seniors for the Arabians had a goal this season of returning to semistate, and the group that had been denied a freshman season playing for a team with high expectations reached that goal against all odds.
And to do it at home, in their last game at Legends Field, made it even more special.
“I wasn’t trying to hit a home run, obviously. But that’s what happened, and it all worked out. It was awesome,” Shelton said. “This is so rewarding.”
“Knowing all the work we had put in has paid off, it’s so rewarding,” Coffel added.
The Wildcats built their lead on the strength of the long ball, including a grand slam of their own.
Dowden’s solo shot in the first inning started the scoring before Kentucky-commit Anna Mauck cleared the bases with her 13th homer in the third for a 5-0 lead.
The Arabians clawed back into the game with two runs in the third on an RBI-double from Shelton and a hit batter with the bases loaded. One more in the fourth on a single from Hubble was offset when Kaci Kirkpatrick hit a solo blast for the Wildcats in the fifth.
Aside from those three swings, it was a career day for Messer in the circle. She struck out a career-high 15 batters, retired the Wildcats in order four times and set down the final eight batters she faces — the last five by strikeout.
Her emotions after the game could not be contained.
“That was definitely emotional because I’m never going to see some of my best friends again if we lose this game,” she said. “After Eliza popped it up and I started crying — but they got it loaded. I stopped, and that home run — these are happy tears.”