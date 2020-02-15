CRAWFORDSVILLE — For the first time since 2007, the Shenandoah girls basketball team reached the regional finals, poised for a chance to move on the state Final Four for Class 2A.
Unfortunately, a rather large roadblock stood in their way in the form of undefeated No. 1 Triton Central, the same team that ended the last two seasons for the Raiders.
And the Tigers’ reputation as a 2020 2A juggernaut proved to be true.
Senior Grace Crist scored 19 points, leading three Tigers in double figures as Triton Central put away Shenandoah with an early knockout punch and rolled to the regional title, 64-38.
The Raiders led once at 2-0, but a devastating 25-1 TC run from the first quarter into the second quarter took away the early confidence Shenandoah had shown.
“They’re talented, and they’re the better basketball team,” Raiders coach Dameon Wyatt said of Triton Central. “We knew that, coming in as the underdog. We showed some fight, but they’re good. They’re really good.”
The fight Wyatt spoke of came in the second quarter as the Raiders closed the half on a 13-5 run to soften the 22-point deficit to 30-16 at intermission.
A Kathryn Perry 3-pointer and a basket in the lane by Erikka Hill pulled the Raiders to within 14 at 35-21. But Triton Central outscored Shenandoah 12-4 the remainder of the third quarter and was never seriously threatened thereafter.
For much of the game, the only offensive threat for Shenandoah was Hill. She finished with 22 points for the Raiders as TC junior Taylor Heath blanketed Perry everywhere on the court and held Shenandoah’s leading scorer (22 points per game) to just 10.
“(Heath) gives her trouble,” Wyatt said. “Those kids know each other.”
Heath also ran the TC show offensively, handing out seven assists. Senior Maya Chandler scored 16, and senior Rylie Stephens added 11.
The Shenandoah season ends at 24-3, but with its junior class returning — one that has already posted a 61-15 record with a sectional championship — hopes remain high next season could be just as exciting.
“It starts tomorrow, getting back to this moment,” Wyatt said. “It’s not easy.”
Saturday was the last time on the court for three Shenandoah seniors. Stormie Fitch had five rebounds and two assists, Rylee Johnson handed out two assists and Madi Jenkins played late but did not score.
“It’s not easy not getting to play as much as you wish you could play,” Wyatt said. “But they’ve built this foundation. Their legacy will always remain as those leaders who took the youngsters under their wing and said, ‘Hey, this is a family. We do it together.’”
Junior Jenna Stewart added four points and led the Raiders with six assists.
The Raiders are hardly alone in losing by double digits to the Tigers. Only a 67-59 win at 4A New Palestine on Jan. 14 represented a Triton Central victory by less than 10 points. In fact, 20 of TC’s 26 wins have been by at least 20 points, a dominant season by anyone’s standards. For all their recent success, this is the first regional title for the Tigers since 2012.
