SELMA -- On Thursday evening, the Shenandoah Raiders visited the Wapahani Raiders in a battle for Mid-Eastern Conference supremacy.
After a 12-hit performance, Shenandoah (10-2, 6-0 MEC) remained in the conference driver’s seat with an 11-4 win over Wapahani.
“It definitely boosts morale,” senior Dylan McDaniel said. “It keeps that confidence that we’ve been riding through and just keeps us going.”
The second inning is when Shenandoah made its splash. McDaniel launched a two-run homer that cleared the right-field wall with ease.
The next flash of offense was another two-run homer. This time it was from sophomore and Louisville commit Colin Osenbaugh. Later in the game, he blasted a foul ball that would have been good in a pro stadium.
“I’m in the gym probably four to five times a week,” he said. “I got to convince myself. I go up there with complete confidence, and I’m in control. The pitcher is trying to get me off balance, but I’m trying to stay on balance.”
Besides home runs, the Raiders were able to hit multiple base hits. Singles and doubles rolled through Raider Field. Senior Jobe Robinson led Shenandoah as he finished the contest going 3-for-4.
But the key performance wasn’t on offense.
McDaniel performed well on the mound, only giving up five hits and four runs while striking out 12 Wapahani batters.
In his outing, he had multiple innings where Wapahani had runners on. But McDaniel never looked phased.
“I just got to stay true to myself,” he said. “Just do what I always do and throw strikes.”
With it being a battle with Wapahani (7-6-1, 3-3), Shenandoah brought some back up.
“This was because of our mentality that we brought from the bus right here and the bus ride back,” Osenbaugh said. “It was a conference game. … We bought some JV guys just to give us hype. … I love that. I love the energy, and it’s so good. We were loud every pitch.”
This win is a big one for Shenandoah. To the players, it could be a game that previews their future.
“I got all the confidence in the world, and I love this team,” Osenbaugh said. “I think (a Henry) County (championship) should be a big goal, and I think we’re on good track for that.”
Shenandoah will attempt to continue its success Friday at Jay County (6-7). First pitch is set for 5 p.m.