LAPEL — Shenandoah had enough depth to narrowly beat out Daleville and host Lapel in a three-team track and field meet Tuesday, but it was a Broncos sophomore whose star seemed to shine the brightest.
The Raiders’ boys scored 56 to edge Daleville’s 53 while the girls posted 48 points, just enough to beat the 46 from the Broncos. Lapel was third in each competition with 35 points.
There were several multiple-event winners for all three schools, but none did so more decisively than Daleville’s Faith Norris. She took the 1,600 meters (5:44.53) and 800 (2:34.25) by comfortable margins over talented competition, defeating Hannah Combs of Lapel in the 1,600 and Kayci Hill in the 800 with ease. Both were semifinal cross country qualifiers in the past, as was Norris who also harbors hopes of advancing to this year’s state track finals in her signature event — the 800.
“She’s a runner after my own heart. I ran the same events when I was in high school, and we’re the hardest on ourselves, more than any coach could be,” Daleville coach David Ellis said. “She’s never satisfied — which I love — and she wants more. We’re dialing every race down to every 200 meters, where she’s getting on her pace and chopping away the seconds.”
The ramping up of competition will only make her better, Norris feels.
“It’s definitely exciting. I feel like going into these bigger meets where the runners keep getting better, it’s easier for me to run faster because I have someone to chase after,” Norris said. “I’m excited for that.”
Norris later added a win as the anchor leg for the Broncos 1,600 relay team.
The Raiders started strong on the track, sweeping the 3,200 relay before Corbin Parsley and Brooklyn VanBuskirk won the 110-/100-meter hurdles for Shenandoah. Later, Parsley swept the boys hurdles races with a win in the 300 meters.
Keaghun Fitch made it five races in a row for the Raiders by edging Daleville’s Zach Neff in the 100-meter dash. Fitch’s time of 11.35 was just .06 faster than Neff. Daleville’s Amarah McPhaul picked up the first win on the track for the Broncos in the girls’ 100-meter dash.
Fitch added two more wins, taking the long jump (18-foot-6) and was the anchor for Shenandoah’s winning 400 relay.
“He’s coming back. He’s had injuries in the past, but he’s coming back strong,” Raiders coach Adam Leach said. “The Lapel football game was where he injured his collarbone, so he was ready to run tonight.”
Shenandoah added two more field event wins in the shot put with Adrean Adkins winning the boys (40-4.5) and Hailey Hughes (29-5.75) taking the girls competition.
For Daleville, Robert Wilson won the high jump and the 400-meters, McPhaul added a win in the high jump, Kadence Aikin won the girls 400, Joel Reyes took the boys 3,200 and Emily Simmons won the girls 200.
Lapel — the smallest of the three teams on this night — had several standout performances, including Braxton Burress, who spearheaded the Bulldogs’ effort with wins in the 1,600 and 800 and closed out the meet running the anchor leg of Lapel’s winning boys 1,600 relay.
Combs said Burress has added to his workload in the absence of sophomore distance star Cameron Smith.
“I was proud of Braxton,” Combs said. “With Cameron being out, we’ve asked him to step up a little bit.”
Elsewhere Lapel swept the discus as Aiden Murdock (126-5.25) won the boys and Taylor Grant (73-1) won the girls competition, and the Bulldogs had wins from the girls 400 relay, Ashlyn Doster (300 hurdles) and Elijah Stires in the boys 200.
The Broncos will return to competition Thursday as they host Southern Wells while the Lapel boys travel to Pendleton for a boys only invitational. Shenandoah will be on the road next Tuesday for another three-team meet with Wes-Del at Blue River Valley.