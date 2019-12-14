INDIANAPOLIS — The Alexandria girls basketball team is not suffering from a lack of talent, but rather is not playing with confidence, according to coach Greg Warren.
“It’s like I’ve told the girls the last five ball games, we are beating ourselves,” he said. “We are literally beating ourselves.”
Playing the unbeaten and fourth-ranked 2A team in the state, one which is very stingy on defense, is not necessarily the game to regain the offensive confidence.
Junior Erikka Hill dominated the interior with 29 points and 15 rebounds and the Tigers could not maintain momentum from a hot start as Shenandoah ran away from Alexandria 65-38 in a game played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Tigers entered the game having lost their last four games, while the Raiders are coming off a win over top-10 Monroe Central. But it was Alex that started strong.
After Hill scored the game’s opening basket, the Tigers reeled off a 9-0 run, started on a steal and layup by sophomore Jada Stansberry and capped on a driving basket from junior Reece VanBlair.
But Shenandoah (10-0) shook off some early sluggish play and, with junior Kathryn Perry scoring 10 quick points, responded with a 12-1 run to take a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter, and never trailed thereafter.
Each team committed five first-quarter turnovers as the players acclimated themselves to the unique surroundings of the NBA arena.
Shenandoah coach Dameon Wyatt said that, while his Raiders have played at BLF before during the summer, to have a competitive game during the season, on the same court where the NBA Pacers and WNBA Fever play, was special.
“It’s a little different when you’re competing, you’re traveling down, you walk out, it’s just a whole different atmosphere,” Wyatt said. “The lights are brighter, you don’t hear as much from the crowd. After the first quarter, we got adjusted a little bit and I think in the second and third quarters, we played pretty well.”
After VanBlair converted a three-point play to trim the Raiders’ lead to one at 14-13, the remainder of the second quarter was all Shenandoah.
Or rather, it was all Hill.
She scored 10 points in the quarter, including six points on offensive rebounds, as Shenandoah outscored Alex 23-10 in the period and took a 32-20 halftime lead.
At 5-foot-10 and gifted with strength and agility, Hill is a matchup nightmare for most teams. This was especially true for the Tigers, whose tallest regular rotation player is 5-8, but their best interior defender is 5-5.
“One thing, I can give (junior) Reiley Hiser a lot of credit,” Warren said. “I’m asking her to guard the biggest girls that every team has, and she does it. She does it as well as she can. Erikka is just a really nice player.”
A Stansberry three-point basket and a pair of VanBlair layups off Raiders turnovers pulled the Tigers within five early in the third at 32-27, but that was as close as Hill, Perry, and Shenandoah would allow Alex (4-8) to get.
Perry finished the game with 20 points and what Wyatt said may be a career-high with six rebounds, but this game was dominated by Hill and her teammates recognizing the mismatch.
“We’re starting to see her turn the corner a little bit,” Wyatt said. “We’ve got to get her touches.”
The Tigers were led by VanBlair with 18 points while Stansberry added eight points and four steals.
Despite the loss, Warren and the Tigers enjoyed the chance to play on the state’s biggest stage.
“It was an excellent opportunity,” he said. “What a great environment. it’s such a special place to play.”
