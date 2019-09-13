LAPEL — In what has become one of the top football rivalries in the area, Lapel and Shenandoah faced off in a matchup that defined a rivalry cliche.
You can throw the records out the window.
The Raiders used a solid defensive effort and timely big plays from their first-year quarterback to edge Lapel 22-20 in a game decided in the closing seconds.
Shenandoah has recovered from an 0-2 start and improved to 2-2 with its second straight win while Lapel suffered its first loss in falling to 3-1.
“It’s a great win for our program and a great win for these guys,” Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. “I thought these guys had a great week of practice. It’s a rivalry game, we know it and they know it. (Lapel) is well coached, and we know they’re going to fight, and it’s going to be a battle to the end.”
The Shenandoah players made a statement early that they were not intimidated by the unbeaten Bulldogs.
On the sixth play, junior Andrew Bennett intercepted Lapel’s Cole Alexander in Raiders’ territory to thwart the opening drive.
The Shenandoah offense, led by junior quarterback Tanner Goff, drove 12 plays down the field but appeared to stall, facing a fourth-and-11 at the Lapel 12-yard line.
Goff rolled right and found Blake Surface in the back of the end zone, and after Goff ran in the 2-point conversion, the Raiders led 8-0 with 5:29 left in the first quarter.
Goff, who has played well much of the season, may have put together his best night in his fourth career start. McCaslin has seen improvement each week.
“He’s grown phenomenally,” McCaslin said. “He’s been insane taking the reins of this and becoming a leader for us. And we’ve changed some things offensively that suit Tanner a little more.”
Sticking mostly to the ground attack, the Raiders asked Goff to throw just three first-half passes, but he completed two. He also rushed for 61 yards in the first half.
Lapel answered on the ensuing drive, marching 67 yards in 12 plays with senior Josiah Scott punching it in from 12 yards out to trim the lead to 8-7. Scott finished with 22 carries for 150 yards.
“If we can get all our parts clicking on the same night, the running, the passing and the defense, we could be a dangerous team,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “But we haven’t proven that we can do that, and that’s on us as coaches.”
After a scoreless second quarter, the Raiders seemed to take control in the third.
Shenandoah took the second-half kickoff and drove 79 yards in 12 plays with junior Josh Farmer plunging in from a yard out. The 2-point conversion failed, and it was 14-7 Raiders.
Lapel answered with a five-play, 69-yard march that culminated in a 1-yard score by Scott to tie the game at 14-14.
Both teams had big passing plays on their initial second-half drives, with Goff hitting Bennett for 41 yards and Alexander hitting Tanner Mroz for 48 yards to set up the short scoring runs.
Goff answered the Lapel score with another big play. This time it was Surface as his target. He hauled in the Goff pass and streaked 68 yards to pay dirt. Goff then hit Bennett for the 2-point conversion for a 22-14 lead.
That’s where the score remained until the final minute.
Following a Raiders’ fumble recovery by Brandon Wood, Lapel drove 65 yards, 37 of which came on Scott runs, and Alexander scored from 3 yards out with just 41 seconds remaining.
Needing a 2-point conversion to tie, Alexander hit freshman Tyler Dollar for the apparent conversion, but a false start penalty wiped out the play. The Raiders stopped Alexander short on the retry and recovered the onside kick to clinch victory.
Goff finished 6-of-8 for 177 yards and the two scores, outperforming Alexander who was 12-of-29 for 129 yards and two interceptions, both by Bennett.
Shenandoah will travel to Wes-Del next week to open Mid-Eastern Conference play while Lapel heads to the campus of Marian University in Indianapolis and a matchup with Cardinal Ritter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.