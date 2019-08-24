MIDDLETOWN — After three years of watching the championship trophy for her own school’s invitational leave town, the last two to rival Lapel, Shenandoah senior Kamryn Buck and the Raiders decided enough was enough.
Backed by a strong service game and dominant play by their middle hitters, Shenandoah swept the field, including a tough two-set win over the two-time champion Bulldogs, to win their volleyball invitational Saturday.
After knocking off Sheridan and Whiteland in pool play, Shenandoah defeated Lapel 27-25, 25-22 and Seton Catholic 25-13, 25-12 to clinch the championship.
Lapel defeated Lincoln and Southwestern and finished the day with a 25-8, 25-23 win over Seton Catholic to wrap up second place.
Winning the title was especially sweet for Buck in her final try.
“It was huge,” she said. “Just as a senior, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Buck played a pivotal role for Shenandoah (5-1) in two areas. She totaled seven of her team’s 12 aces in the wins over Lapel and Seton Catholic and handed out 37 assists in the two wins, finding middle hitters Erikka Hill and Jenna Stewart.
The combination of Hill’s power and Stewart’s precision were tough for opponents to handle.
“The reason those two work so well and get so many kills is, when Jenna comes up, they’re subconsciously expecting the same thing,” Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre said. “She’s a precision hitter. She’s cutting up the floor, and they’re back on their heels.”
Hill had nine kills against Lapel and six against Seton Catholic while Stewart put away five against each.
“Our goal is to get the ball into the middle,” MacIntyre said.
That goal was met as both Stewart and Buck were named to the all-tournament team.
“Lapel is kind of a rival, and I have a lot of respect for (Lapel coach) Hilary (Eppert),” MacIntyre said. “It felt good. I still think there is a lot of room to get better.”
An area Lapel struggled with was serve receive against Shenandoah. While the Bulldogs surrendered just six aces, they frequently found themselves out of system, making it tough to score points in their offense.
“They served well, and they were in system a lot,” Eppert said of Shenandoah. “They actually have a good serve receive team. Our six missed serves in the first set did not help us, so that will be a focus for us. I think overall, (Shenandoah) just played better than us.”
Junior libero Avery Bailey and senior outside hitter Delany Peoples were the Lapel representatives on the all-tournament team. Peoples had 11 kills in the final two matches and paired with sophomore Emma Anderson, who had six kills against the Raiders, to form a potent outside tandem, which will help free up Lapel’s talented middle hitters, Zoe Freer and Makynlee Taylor.
“(Delany) showed up big. That’s always big to have her on our side,” Eppert said. “Emma is just another option out there. I knew she would come along. It’s nice to see that happen. Opening up the middles helps a lot.”
For Shenandoah, Audrey Duncan had six kills against Lapel, and Kara Surguy added five while Freer had five against the Raiders and Taylor chipped in seven against Seton Catholic.
Both teams will look to continue their strong starts next week as Lapel hosts Daleville on Monday, and Shenandoah travels to Cambridge City Lincoln on Tuesday.
