FOUNTAIN CITY – Juniors Errika Hill and Kathryn Perry have been standouts for the Shenandoah girls basketball this season. On offense and defense, the pair has led Shenandoah to a 20-2 finish to the regular season and a Mid-Eastern Conference title.
However, when Perry was unable to play in the Raiders’ sectional-opening matchup against Centerville on Tuesday due to the flu, a team-wide sense of validation, that went beyond Hill and Perry, came alive. With Hill leading the way and junior Rachel Soden stepping up, the Raiders cruised past the Bulldogs, 51-14.
“The other girls are great players, and they need to know it,” Hill said. “This game tonight was a validation game. It let them know we can win without Kathryn or Errika. We wanted to come out here and prove that we can win this and will win this.”
From the start, Hill was in it as she finished with a team-high 24 points, with 13 coming in the third quarter alone. She also saw herself at the line a handful of times, either shooting two or looking to down an extra basket. The Raiders shot 7-of-15 from the foul line.
“I would say my advantage on the competition is my strength,” Hill said. “As my coach would say it, you use what your momma gave you to have other people get out of the way.”
Alongside Hill, Soden finished second in scoring with 16 points. Her impact was felt early as she downed two 3-pointers in the first quarter to get the Raiders off to a hot start. Head coach Dameon Wyatt said she did a great job stepping into a role Perry would usually fill.
“She hit some shots today, and she was taking it to the basket looking to score,” Wyatt said. “I thought we moved the ball well, and overall we just did what we’re good at.”
Shenandoah ran out to a 19-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, led by Hill and Soden neck-and-neck in scoring. Centerville saw its lone two points from junior Emily Tedder. By halftime, the Raiders tacked on eight more and put the entirety of the starting five onto the scoring sheet. The balanced attack in the second quarter saw four of the five starters score two points each.
The third quarter saw Hill take off for 13 points in those eight minutes. Turnovers haunted the Bulldogs throughout the game as they finished with 39. The fourth quarter saw the majority of the starters come out and the bench jump into the action. Wyatt said it’s important for the entire bench to gain experience in the tournament.
“Getting them that tournament experience will hopefully help them further down the road,” Wyatt said. “The crowd will get a lot bigger this weekend.”
The Raiders face Knightstown on Saturday. Shenandoah defeated the Panthers 64-11 in early January. While the opponent may change, the mentality of validation stays the same.
“We know what we’re going to get out of Kathryn and I, but these girls have so much growing potential,” Hill said. “What I saw from them tonight was amazing and we’re going to keep doing that.”
