MIDDLETOWN — Even after 20 years have passed, the memories for the members of Shenandoah’s first state champion team are still as vivid as ever.
The 2003 state champion girls basketball Raiders gathered Saturday, along with members of the preceding teams that paved the way, to be honored by coach Todd Salkoski and the community.
The get-together resembled more of a family reunion than a championship ceremony.
“I’ve been looking forward to this so much, just to see everybody,” title game hero Amanda Norris said. “It’s been 20 years. We haven’t had any reunions really, and so much has changed, but so much is the same. To hear what stories people remember about the times we had -- I’ve coached elsewhere. I’ve taught elsewhere, and I always tell my students and my players that I was so fortunate to have been at Shenandoah and to have been a Lady Raider because it isn’t like this everywhere.”
The Raiders entered the 2003 game against Southwestern after having come up just short in the state finals the previous two seasons. The unbeaten Shenandoah team fell to three-time champion Fort Wayne Bishop Luers in 2001 and to Southwestern in 2002. The 2003 team entered the finals at 23-5 and ranked fifth in the state but also brimming with confidence after upending the Rebels in the Hall of Fame Classic earlier in the season.
“I don’t want to say we were confident they couldn’t beat us again, but at the same time, beating them that one time got the monkey off our backs,” Norris said. “We knew we could do it.”
It was the first state championship rematch and pitted Salkoski’s Raiders against the Rebels of Donna Cheatham, Indiana’s all-time winningest girls basketball coach.
Down one in the closing seconds, Kara Keesling found Norris under the basket and she was fouled, putting the eventual Patricia Roy Mental Attitude Award winner and Indiana All-Star on the free throw line with 2.1 seconds left.
There was never a doubt.
“He joked today about hiding his face, but I’ll never forget his face when he just pounded his chest and said ‘I believe,’” Norris said. “There was never a sense of nervousness. It felt at that time it was a foregone conclusion that we had to win that state championship.”
The rest is history. Norris made the charity tosses, and the Raiders claimed the first state championship for Shenandoah. Sophomore Chelsea Miller went on to add a second title in 2005 and pass Norris as the program’s all-time leading scorer at the time.
The players then have moved on, some out of the area, but many have remained close to home, including Miller. She knows the legacy those teams left behind is still revered by the players that have followed and is represented by the team photos in the commons area outside the gym as well as the large blue banners hanging above the playing surface.
“For me, records come and go — individual records — but that’s something that can never be taken away from us,” Miller said. “Those are stories we can tell our kids and grandkids about the times we had, the battles we had.”
The players credited Salkoski and his coaching staff with always having the players prepared for their opponents and still feel great warmth for the Shenandoah athletic director, who stepped away from coaching after the 2010 season.
“It wasn’t about the game for him. It was about us as people,” Norris said. “When we were on the court, he knew how to motivate us. Our generation, our group, could be motivated by challenging us, and he challenged us each and every day.”
“Everyone sees the animated Todd on the sideline, the aggressive yeller, but they didn’t see how big his heart is,” Miller said. “He cared about us as people and wanted us to succeed no matter what we did.”
There were adversarial moments between the competitors on the floor and their sideline leader, including the time Norris was frustrated during practice, picked Salkoski up and placed him in a trash can.
It was a memory that was met with laughter Saturday but was a little more intense at the time.
“We didn’t know what to do,” Miller said. “Inside, we were thinking we’d be running forever. ... Now, being 35, those moments are my favorite, like being kicked out of practice, refusing to leave and telling the coaches to leave because we had work to do.”
“I’ve never been that angry, and I was a shy kid,” Norris remembered. “He knew how to push my buttons and in that particular practice, he wound up in the trash can and I walked away thinking, ‘My gosh, he’s going to kick me off the team.’”
In the end, Salkoski refused to claim the credit he deserves for the accomplishments of those teams. He said his address to the crowd during pregame ceremonies was all he needed to say.
“It’s not about me. It’s about them,” he said.
The former players in attendance included Angie Becker Price, Ashley Reddington Drysdale, Kelly McCord Tardiff, Brittaney Garner Helman, Kaycie Keesling Patrick, Tracie Hancock Harter, Ashley Smith Reed, Kelly Troxel, Kelly Thompson Swearinger, Charli McCord, Janna Lee Atkinson Lyons, Emily Gray Whaley, Suzanne Precell Trushon, Jasmine Rogers Reedy, Mary Saunders Miller, Chelsea Miller Killian and Amanda Norris.