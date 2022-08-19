ELWOOD — Friday night marked the first time Shenandoah and Elwood ever played a football game that counts as the two met in their season opener at Panthers Stadium, and it was the Raiders who came away with the one-sided victory.
Mayson Lewis and Bob Ayres combined for over 200 yards in total offense and five touchdowns for Shenandoah as the Raiders overcame some early mistakes to run past the Panthers 56-0.
With a 36-point halftime spread, the second half was played with a running clock.
It was an emotional and solemn occasion as two communities came together prior to kickoff to honor a pair of fallen heroes.
During pregame ceremonies, Elwood honored police officer Noah Shahnavaz and pastor Ben Capshaw with an on-field recognition for the families and a moment of silence. Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty July 31 and Capshaw — a beloved area figure — died in a car accident in August 2021.
The Shahnavaz family was presented with a No. 39 Elwood jersey — matching his badge number — that had been signed by the players as part of the ceremony. It was an idea from one of the Panthers’ players, which brought emotion to Elwood coach Michael Karn’s voice as he recounted the gesture.
“That was awesome and that his parents were able to come,” Karn said. “That was not my idea. That was all player driven. Kids are just awesome about stuff like this. Obviously, it’s a very unfortunate situation, but the way the town has rallied around his family and the police department has been great.”
Shenandoah athletic director Todd Salkoski and cheer coach Jessica Armstrong also presented the Shahnavaz family with a check from funds raised through the sale of t-shirts. Armstrong’s husband, Dustin, is an Anderson Police officer, and their son Carter is a sophomore on the football team.
“It’s a tragic event. At some point that shouldn’t happen. Hopefully we can get past the gun violence,” Shenandoah coach Jake Stilwell said. “I think that touches everybody, and everyone understands that.
“It’s a fantastic thing the community can bring, to help those in need. I appreciate being a part of a community like that here at Shenandoah.”
The Shenandoah defense helped the Raiders overcome three first-quarter turnovers — including a fumbled opening kickoff — by stopping the Panthers on each occasion. That gave the Raiders’ offense time to get in gear.
Although Elwood recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff, Shenandoah’s Evan Fries blocked the Panthers’ punt to set up the offense. Lewis took it from there, running the ball six straight times for 49 yards before pounding it in from a yard out for the first score and a 7-0 lead after one quarter.
Lewis scored again on a 4-yard run with 10:33 left in the second quarter after Ayres hit for runs of 19 and 22 yards to put the Raiders in position. Two possessions later, Fries got it done on offense with a 9-yard score, set up by a Gavin Wilson interception.
After forcing an Elwood three-and-out, Shenandoah got another big special teams play as Hayden Hubbard returned the Panthers’ punt 59 yards — breaking free of multiple would-be tacklers — and Lewis scored from 2 yards out on the next play.
Another quick stop by the Shenandoah defense gave the ball back to quarterback Carson Brookbank, and the Raiders wasted little time extending the lead.
Ayres laid out to haul in Brookbank’s pass on first down for a 36-yard pickup, then ran it in from 13 yards out on the next play to cap a 36-point first half for Shenandoah.
“I think there’s some execution things — there are every night,” Stilwell said. “The kids will tell you, I’m a big nitpicker. They can get a 98% grade, and I’m after that 2%, always working for perfection.”
Lewis added a fourth touchdown in the third quarter, and reserves Blayne Stevens and Dylan Parsley each contributed 19-yard touchdown runs in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Both teams will host opponents who received votes in the Class 2A AP preseason poll as Elwood welcomes Tipton — which lost to Frankton on Friday 14-13 — to town while Shenandoah will entertain ninth-ranked Heritage Christian, 27-6 winners over Traders Point.