INDIANAPOLIS — It’s 36 down and three to go for Shenandoah senior Silas Allred in his quest for a second IHSAA state wrestling championship.
And while Pendleton Heights junior Jared Brown is down to one more shot at the podium, there is no next year for Anderson senior Willie Dennison.
The three area competitors at Bankers Life Fieldhouse were involved in falls Friday night, with only Allred, the nation’s fourth-ranked wrestler at 195 pounds, on the right end. He moved to 36-0 (all pins) after stopping Ibraham Khaoucha of Northridge in 40 seconds.
Dennison saw his career come to a brutal end, overwhelmed and eventually pinned by eighth-ranked Chesterton freshman Aidan Torres in their first-round 126-pound bout.
As Dennison (36-3) was walking off a mat for the final time, 16th-ranked 132-pounder Brown likewise was facing a superior foe, sixth-ranked Hayden Watson of Center Grove, who scored a first-period fall.
Allred entered the arena and left in a snap, like the name of an iconic West Coast hamburger chain — In-n-Out.
Forty seconds after the initial whistle blew, the referee slapped his right hand on the mat and Allred had another opponent vanquished. In between, Allred had a takedown in eight seconds and another one after Khaoucha (38-7) escaped.
“I just went out there and wrestled my match,” Allred said. “I got the front headlock and felt pretty comfortable there. I’ve been practicing that in the room, and it worked for me.”
The top-ranked Allred meets No. 5 McKinley Kemper (40-2) of Evansville Central in a quarterfinal Saturday morning.
“My goal is to hopefully pin every match and inspire people and give some words of encouragement and motivate some kids into the sport,” said Allred, who has committed to Nebraska.
The unranked Dennison had high hopes for his Bankers Life debut after breaking through and placing third in last week’s New Castle semistate. But late in the first period, he was taken down, Torres added two back points and Deninson found himself on the defensive.
Torres (42-5) added two takedowns and a near-fall to lead 10-1 before finishing it with 29 seconds to go in Period 2.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt about (nerves),” Anderson coach Sean Clark said. “It’s a huge venue for any of these wrestlers, and it’s hard to prepare for that when it’s their first time. It wasn’t our time and wasn’t our day, and I don’t look at it as a negative.”
Dennison was the first Anderson wrestler to make state since Cody Tappan in 2004. He captured the PH regional this year and was a three-time Madison County and sectional champ.
“It’s been a good four years, and I had my ups and downs,” Dennison said. “I could have done better (Friday), but I’m not going to think about that.”
Though Brown’s match was briefer than Dennison’s, there was more action on both ends.
After giving up a takedown and near-fall, Brown (28-5) came up with a reversal and two back points and was down only 5-4. But Watson (43-1) reversed Brown and quickly positioned him for the pin, which he had with 19 seconds left in the opening period.
“I definitely felt like I could have beaten him, but I did a lot of sloppy things,” Brown said. “He’s a good wrestler, but I just felt (I was) better.”
Brown added his third county and sectional titles to his resume this year and finished third in the regional and fourth in the semistate. He was out for about three weeks in January with a concussion.
“He’s got to take this and use this as fuel, and he’s got to decide that this is not where he wants his career to end, as a Friday night guy,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “Whatever it takes, whether it’s more weight room or time or new techniques, I think he’ll do it, and he’s that type of kid who wants to succeed.”
Anderson’s Pipes, Drums and Wind Ensemble performed Amazing Grace and the national anthem before the matches.
