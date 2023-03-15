MIDDLETOWN -- Community leaders, entrepreneurs, educators and athletes -- some of the best to have been part of Shenandoah High School history -- soon will be honored as inaugural inductees of the school’s new hall of fame.
The first class of inductees will include eight honorees who will be celebrated at an April 16 banquet at 2 p.m.
The banquet is open to the public and will be held at the high school.
This inaugural class of the Shenandoah School Corporation Hall of Fame will include the 1981 state finals boys basketball team, longtime coach Bob Heady, trailblazing female athletes Crystal Inman and Beth Solomon, storied educator Steve Hickey, record-setting athlete Rick Peckinpaugh, businessman and community leader Rich Mousty and legendary Middletown coach and Shenandoah High School’s first principal Von Jameson.
These inductees, as well as future honorees, will be memorialized in a new display installed at the main entrance to the high school’s gym. Plaques with accomplishments will be a part of the hall of fame honor wall.
The SSC Hall of Fame strives to recognize the school’s more than 50-year history of excellence while inspiring its current and future generations to continue to make a positive impact on those around them.
The committee charged with selecting honorees reviewed numerous candidates who were standouts in their fields either while attending or in association with the school. Inductees were nominated in one of the following categories: medicine and science, business and professional, arts and entertainment, humanitarian, athlete or coach, teams and lifetime contributor or community leader.
The committee made a conscious effort to include individuals from a variety of eras and areas who had outstanding achievements while either at Shenandoah High School or afterward. The hall of fame also plans to include outstanding individuals from the three schools consolidated to create Shenandoah School Corporation -- Middletown, Sulphur Springs and Cadiz.
The hall of fame committee is inviting the community of Shenandoah High School supporters to join them in honoring this inaugural class of inductees. The banquet will be a time to reminisce, swap stories and pay tribute to the many individuals who have had a lasting impact on the school and its students. Anyone interested in attending the catered banquet can purchase tickets for $20 each by visiting the school’s website or front office.
The SSC Hall of Fame committee is currently taking nominations for the 2024 induction class. Nomination forms are available at the high school and on the school’s website www.shenandoah.k12.in.us.
Forms also will be available at the banquet.
To make a donation to support future hall of fame activities, contact Shenandoah principal Greg Allen.