HAGERSTOWN – On the meter of how bad a loss hurts, this one rates pretty high.
Shenandoah, playing the same team that beat the Raiders by 30 during the regular season, competed all night, led for long stretches and was tied in the final seconds of both the fourth quarter and overtime, did not have a chance to answer Northeastern’s final knock Tuesday night.
The Knights’ Ben Dietsch drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the overtime buzzer sounded, giving Northeastern a 49-46 in the opening game of Class 2A Sectional 41 at Hagerstown. That came 16 seconds after Jack Stevens wiggled through the Knights defense for a layup to tie the game.
The loss ended the season for the Raiders at 12-11. Coach Dave McCollough noted a better effort from his players Tuesday compared to Dec. 17, when Northeastern won the first matchup 58-28.
“We handled the ball better,” McCollough said. “We fought, and we were tougher.”
That, and a defense that gave Northeastern fits all night, kept Shenandoah in this one throughout. The Raiders led for much of the first half, battled back from a 28-23 third-quarter deficit to take a 35-32 lead, and made baskets in the final 15 seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime.
Ultimately, a couple of troubling stretches – and the last-second 3-pointer – doomed the Raiders.
Shenandoah led 9-5 after one quarter, and then started the second by turning the ball over on four straight possessions.
In the third quarter, a quick burst seemed to give Shenandoah some momentum. Jack Stevens made two free throws while getting fouled driving the baseline, and then at the other end Jasper Campbell poked the ball loose, and Stevens scooped it up and hit Campbell in stride going the other way. Those two possessions turned a 20-19 deficit into a 23-20 lead. But then the Raiders turned it over on four straight possessions for the second time of the night. Two of those turnovers were passes delivered to an empty spot on the floor.
“We had chances,” McCollough said. “We turned the ball over too much. We had three or four possessions late in the third quarter where we turned the ball over without even getting a shot off. In games like this, you’ve got to get shots, even if they aren’t good ones.
“And even with that, we were in the game, and we had chances.”
The Raiders overcame those miscues midway through the fourth. With Northeastern leading 32-28, Drake Stevens got a steal and went the other way by himself, scoring to make it 32-30, and after Campbell rebounded a missed Northeastern free throw, Jack Stevens hit a 3-pointer to make it 33-32.
Northeastern turned it over, and Haygen Tomlinson scored on an easy layin after the Raiders broke the press.
The teams went back and forth, and after the Raiders turned it over down by 1 with 41 seconds left, it felt like Northeastern was in position to win. But the Knights only hit one of two free throws, and Drake Stevens put in a second-chance basket with 13 seconds to play, forcing overtime.
Jack Stevens and Campbell each scored 15 points to lead the Raiders offensively. Drake Stevens added 7, Lucas Mills 4, Tomlinson 3 and AJ Demick 2.
The loss marked the last game in a Raider uniform for Jack Stevens, Campbell, Mills, Jordan Zody and Rafe Hartley.
“Jasper Campbell, he’s played a lot of minutes for us as a sophomore, junior and senior,” McCollough said. “But these other guys, they waited for their chance and paid their dues, and they worked hard.”
McCollough said the competitiveness of this group showed up on a nightly basis.
“We had three or four games that we really weren’t in,” he said. “The first game against these guys (Northeastern), when we went over to Anderson, and the Pendleton game. Every other game we were in it. Even games against Eastern Hancock and Monroe Central, we were right there, and Monroe Central still hasn’t lost a game. We played Hamilton Southeastern and it was a close game until late in the third quarter.
“We won 12 games, but we easily could have won 15 or 16.”
