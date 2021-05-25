INDIANAPOLIS — Being the top seed in the shot put and discus by a wide margin, Shenandoah senior Erikka Hill came to Ben Davis on Tuesday night to make qualification for the IHSAA state meet a formality.
That it was as Hill effortlessly swept both events on the same ground on which she will attempt to duplicate her 2019 state-title effort in the shot put June 5.
Also a regional champion is Madison-Grant junior Emma Ewer, who captured the 200-meter run at Goshen on Tuesday night.
Pendleton Heights sophomore pole vaulter Maddie Heineman will join the party as well, thanks to a third-place finish.
Hill, an incoming University of Miami student-athlete, faced little serious competition in either event. She rolled in the discus at 136-foot-4, then ripped off a 47-9 1/2 toss in the shot on the final throw of the meet.
“I think I had a good meet discus-wise, but I feel like I could have done better in the shot put,” Hill said. “A lot of my focus this week has been discus, discus, discus, and I think if I can spread it out more evenly, I think I can do better in the shot.”
In the discus, Hill improved her sectional-winning throw of 131-7 by six inches on her fourth of six tosses, and she followed that up with 136-4 in her next turn. The winning margin was 4 1/2 feet over Morgan Murff of Lawrence Central.
Hill was an even 7 feet better than runner-up Lauralye Simpson of Perry Meridian. They were the only ones that exceeded 40 feet. Hill’s worst throw was 43-7 3/4. She got to 47-4 on her fifth toss and topped it off with her best one, after which she did a salute like a gymnast after a routine.
Not only will Hill have championships in her sight next week but numbers as well. She said she’s shooting for 145 feet in the discus and the state record in the shot put (50-9, set by Tori Bliss of Portage in 2011).
“I think I can get there,” Hill said. “It’s going to be a tough next couple of days, but I think I can make it happen.”
Hill’s wins were worth 20 points to Shenandoah, and it placed 12th as a one-person team.
Heineman cleared 10-3 in the pole vault and exceeded her personal best of 10 feet in last week’s PH sectional.
“I was getting a little worried there in the middle but just to make it in my first full season is really cool,” Heineman said.
Also for PH, Isabelle Simons was ninth in the high jump, Laney Ricker 11th in the 3,200, Kaitlyn Prickett 14th in the 400 and the 4x100 relay team ran 13th.
Daleville’s Sarah Sizemore was sixth in the long jump and 15th in the 200, and Faith Norris placed 10th in the 800.
Anderson’s Malena Higgins was 10th in the shot put.
At Goshen, Ewer dashed to a personal-best time of 26.24 seconds to earn a trip to Indy. She seized control in the top of the stretch and held off a charge at the line.
M-G coach TJ Herniak said last week if Ewer could break 26.40, she had a great chance to win.
Ewer’s teammate Azmae Turner tied for eighth in the high jump.
At Marion, Frankton’s Sydney Duncan placed seventh in the shot put, and teammate Skyler Drake was 15th in the long jump.
Alexandria’s Reanna Stinson did not register a height in the high jump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.