INDIANAPOLIS — Erikka Hill arrived at Ben Davis on Saturday with goals beyond a second IHSAA state championship in the shot put.
The state record of more than 50 feet Hill was shooting for didn’t happen, but the Shenandoah senior’s effort of 45-foot-4 1/4 was clearly the best, and she successfully defended her 2019 title.
Hill also finished fourth in the discus at 133-10, also short of the 145 feet she said after last week’s Ben Davis regional she had in mind.
“I think a true athlete is never satisfied with their performance, so it’s in your brain like what I could have done better or what I can do,” said Hill, who’s bound for the University of Miami. “I didn’t get to where I wanted, but at least I did good enough to win, so I suppose that’s OK.”
Hill uncorked her 45-4 1/4 throw on the first of six trips to the circle, which topped the 43-9 3/4 eventual runner-up Averi Parker of Cass (seeded 10th) did right before Hill.
The next toss by Hill, 44-9, also was better than her state-winning toss of 44-2 two years ago. Hill threw 44-1 on her fifth turn, and she had the three best throws in the competition. Her other distances were 43-9 1/2 and 43-5.
On her final try, Hill got it past 48 feet, but she stepped over the line.
Hill threw 47-9 1/2 in the shot put and 136-4 in the discus in the regional, and in the latter event Saturday, she and her competitors had to wing it against the wind.
Hill’s best discus throw came in her second effort, after she began with a 110-foot toss. Her next best was 122-1, in her third try, and she couldn’t get past 110 in her final three attempts.
“I was actually quite used to throwing into the wind, but I think it was actually my thumb and my mechanics,” Hill said. “Personally, I wasn’t really affected by the wind.”
Hill, who is the only Shenandoah female athlete to be an individual state champion, matched wrestler Silas Allred’s two state titles for the Raiders.
“I’m super excited I was able to get to this point, to have my family, friends and coaches support me,” Hill said. “It’s wonderful, and it’s nice to be (champion) again.”
Madison-Grant junior Emma Ewer placed 17th of 27 contestants in the 200-meter dash, recording a time of 26.53 seconds.
Ewer capped off a season in which she captured Madison County and Grant 4 titles, as well as the Kokomo sectional and Goshen regional, the latter in a personal-record 26.29. She had not trailed in a race all year until Saturday.
“It was fun to be a part of, and I really enjoyed it,” Ewer said. “I think it was just fun to see all the girls my age and how fast they ran and how much talent they had.”
Pendleton Heights sophomore Maddie Heineman topped out at 10 feet in the pole vault on her third try, and she tied for 21st.
Heineman was eliminated after being unable to clear 10-6, which would have been her PR. She made state off a 10-3 vault in the Ben Davis regional.
“I was pretty relieved (clearing 10 feet), because it was the first time I’ve opened up at a height that high,” Heineman said. “I usually open up at 8-6 or 9 feet, and I was pretty nervous opening up at 10 feet. I was really proud of myself.”
Center Grove’s Taylor Jarosinski took a shot at the state pole vault record of 13-6 1/4 that PH’s Ellie McCardwell has held since 2009, but Jarosinski couldn’t clear 13-9 (she won at 13-0).
