ANDERSON — Shortridge sophomore Terrence Meredith scored nine of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Devils rallied back to defeat the Liberty Christian Lions 53-46 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils’ players and coaching staff sported black hoodies that read “Stop - Violence Indianapolis.” Shortridge coach Drew Fountain, a Gary native in his third season, made clear of the objective to promote an Indianapolis Public School movement to end the violence in Indianapolis.
“Earlier in the year we did a stop-the-violence event where Trace Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson came by to have a discussion on how we can help stop the violence,” Fountain said.
Jackson-Davis was named Mr. Basketball in 2019 and earned third-team All-American honors for Indiana in 2021.
Ethen Troutman opened the game with a 3-pointer on the Lions' first possession. His brother Eric followed up with an and-1 layup to give the Lions (1-3) an early 6-0 lead. The siblings combined for 11 of the Lions’ 14 points in the first quarter.
Shortridge guard Israel Macon made a 3-point basket at the end of the quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7. The senior led the Blue Devils (2-1) with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half.
LCS scored just nine points in the second quarter, with Devon Kelley beating the buzzer to make the Lions' first basket of the quarter. Kobe Watson and Kelly led the Lions in scoring with 15 points each.
“You don’t see a lot of guys like Kobe, who are 6-foot-7 that can rebound, run like a gazelle and finish at the rim,” Liberty Christian coach Norman Anderson said. “Shortridge had some big, strong guys in the paint and he was in there fighting.”
The Blue Devils surged to an 11-4 run and took their first lead after Ethan Powell hit nothing but net on a jump shot from the elbow with four minutes left.
“We have to continue to build on our offense because our offense has been stagnant,” Fountain said. “But our defense has been a staple for our program. Being tough is also a pillar of our program. That was on the board, and we were able to pull out the win because our guys played tough tonight.”
With under two minutes left in regulation, Meredith drilled a deep 3-pointer to tie the game at 43-43. On the inbound pass, Powell secured a steal and finished at the rim to give the Blue Devils the lead.
“He’s like our running back that comes off the bench and is real speedy and shifty,” Fountain said. “He just brings a different dynamic to our team. He’s a big-shot taker and a big-shot maker.”
Anderson said the Lions discussed playing for the full 32 minutes in the locker room after the defeat.
“Just giving everything you guys got and I feel like that is what my boys did,” Anderson said. “No reason to hang your head. The ball just didn’t bounce our way. We were handicapped because guys were out injured and guys were out sick.”
The Lions aim to withstand a slew of injuries and illnesses to rebound Saturday in a home battle against Fort Wayne North (0-2).