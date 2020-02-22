LOGANSPORT — The semistate location was the same right down to the locker room.
But with different confidence and buoyed by a career-best performance, the outcome was very different.
Thanks to a career-high 29 points from junior Ava Gardner and some timely defense, the Frankton Eagles left the Berry Bowl at Logansport with a 62-61 overtime win over South Central and will head to the Class 2A IHSAA Girls Basketball State Championship game, scheduled for 12:45 p.m. next Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
This is the first appearance in the state finals for the Frankton girls after coming up one game short in 2018.
“I’ve got such confidence in my kids, and they know this,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker. “I’m just so proud of them. We don’t even have anyone who is a double-digit scorer. It’s a real team right here.”
While the junior Gardner may be averaging under 10 points on the season, she has elevated her game in the postseason. In the five tournament games Frankton has played, she has averaged 15.6 points.
For Gardner, it was all about confidence.
“I definitely got in a rhythm, and I kept telling myself, ‘shooters shoot,’” she said. “I just shot the ball. I had confidence all night.”
And, despite being in control throughout, Frankton needed every single one of those points.
After a 14-14 first quarter — during which senior Addie Gardner scored seven points off the bench — the Eagles, after falling behind 17-14, outscored the Satellites 16-7 during the remainder of the second quarter. A pair of Chloee Thomas baskets in the paint capped the run for the Eagles.
Frankton remained in control throughout the third quarter, building the lead to 10 on two occasions. A drive to the basket by sophomore Cagney Utterback gave Frankton a 39-29 lead before one of Ava Gardner’s six 3-point baskets made it a 44-34 lead, late in the third quarter.
But, beginning with a three-point possession by South Central, that big lead began to evaporate as the Eagles helped the Satellites with four fourth-quarter turnovers and some questionable shot-taking decisions.
“We’ve done such a great job all season of controlling the clock when we have the lead,” Hamaker said. “The moment was big. The ones that were taking the shots, I’d still be OK with them taking those shots but not with the lead in the fourth quarter.”
An Ava Gardner rebound basket to open the final frame made it a nine-point game, but South Central’s leading scorer, Amber Wolf, led a Satellite charge late that nearly stole the semistate championship.
Wolf, who averages over 14 points, was held to two points into the third quarter. But she finished with 18, including a pair of free throws with 3:18 left to pull even at 49-49 — the first time the game had been tied since 14-14.
Sophomore Lauryn Bates connected from 3-point range and found Thomas inside for a basket and a 55-51 Frankton lead with 1:03 left.
But Wolf fed Olivia Marks and subsequently scored herself to tie the game at 55-55.
Wolf had a chance to win it, but Thomas blocked her shot attempt as the clock wound down to the end of regulation to force overtime.
Sophomore Delanie Gale opened the overtime period with a 3-point basket for the Satellites, but Ava Gardner took over from there.
She twice answered South Central baskets with a 3-point basket and a drive into the lane to keep the game tied at 60-60.
After South Central took a lead on a free throw and had the ball with under a minute left, Gardner jumped a pass at the top of the key and broke for the basket.
She was fouled intentionally, although it was not called as such. She made both free throws with 29.7 seconds on the clock.
It was her third steal of the night but the biggest of her career.
“We were down by one, and I knew we needed something,” Ava Gardner said. “I knew she was going to pass that little rainbow pass, so I just stepped up to get it, and I did.”
Her sister had a ringside seat for the play of the game.
“I’ll be honest, I (soiled) my pants,” Addie Gardner said. “I’m just really happy.”
After grabbing the lead, the Eagles had to hold off three shot attempts by the Satellites in the final 10 seconds, but when Thomas secured her eighth rebound, the Eagles were semistate champions.
“I can’t believe it. I’m so proud of my team,” Addie Gardner said.
“I want to step up and be a leader on this team and help them get the win, and that’s what I did,” Ava Gardner said.
The win Saturday night helped erase the memories of a semistate loss on the same floor two years ago.
“I don’t believe it,” Hamaker said. “In 2018, we had a ballclub that I felt like could have gotten there that night, but we laid a goose egg. I was so frustrated and to come back last year just one game above .500, but the kids bought in and they wanted to compete. They proved that you can do anything. It doesn’t matter what the statistics may say.”
Frankton (21-7) will face second-ranked Linton-Stockton (24-5), who stunned No. 1 and previously unbeaten Triton Central 48-43 earlier Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.