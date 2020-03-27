While their quest for a Class 2A state championship was squashed by the cancellation of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament, three Shenandoah juniors were honored for their efforts this season.
Andrew Bennett and Jakeb Kinsey were named Underclass Small School All-State and Kaden McCollough was given honorable mention by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, according to a press release Thursday.
The Raiders trio leads a total of six area players who were honored as seniors Ethan Bates of Frankton and Tristan Ross of Pendleton Heights were named Senior All-State Honorable Mention, and Bates’s Eagles teammate Ayden Brobston joined McCollough on the Underclass All-State honorable mention list.
Players can be nominated by any IBCA-member head coach, and honorees were selected by a panel of 20 coaches.
The Raiders’ trio of guards was the driving force behind Shenandoah’s 23-2 record and a fourth straight sectional title. The tournament was postponed on the eve of their trip to the Greenfield regional before ultimately being canceled the following week.
Bennett led the Raiders in scoring (15.7), assists (5.9), and steals (2.6) while shooting 36 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent at the free throw line. He eclipsed 1,000 points for his career in the Hagerstown sectional championship win over Northeastern, in what turned out to be the final game of the season.
Kinsey, who figures to join Bennett in the 1,000-point club early next season, scored just four fewer points on the season than his teammate and averaged 15.5 for the year. He also averaged 3.8 assists and 2 steals and was a 39 percent 3-point shooter and converted over 50 percent of his field goal attempts overall.
McCollough, often overshadowed by his junior teammates, proved to be one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the area. He made 50 percent of his long-range shots and averaged 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals. McCollough converted his free throws at a 91-percent clip (39-of-43) for the season.
Bates, the last remaining member of the 2017 Frankton state championship team, took over the mantle of the team’s leading scorer this season. The senior scored 14.5 points per game while leading the Eagles with 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals per contest. Bates will be playing baseball at Frontier Community College next year.
It turned out to be a big week for Ross, who had announced earlier in the week he will be playing basketball at Hanover College next year. He averaged a double-double this season for the Arabians with 14.6 points and 10.3 rebounds. Ross established a school record with 27 rebounds in the season opener at Anderson.
Multiple graduations led to more playing time for Brobston, and he rose to the occasion. In his first season as a starter, Brobston scored 13 points per game and led Frankton in rebounding with an 8.8 average. He posted nine double-doubles and converted 56 percent of his 2-point field goal attempts.
