CARMEL -- A successful spring tennis season yielded summer honors as six area players earned All-State mention from the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association last week.
Jamison Geoffreys of Anderson and Abby Cruser of Pendleton Heights earned singles recognition while four Alexandria players — Taylor Stinefield, Carlie Remington, Ally Honeycutt and Emily Leever — were named as doubles competitors.
Geoffreys was named first-team All-State while Cruser earned second-team singles honors. Remington and Stinefield were named second-team All-State, and Honeycutt and Leever grabbed honorable mention status.
Geoffreys won her second straight sectional singles title in 2022 and advanced to the state finals after taking the Kokomo regional championship. She finished the year at 20-2, was 41-3 in her two years at Anderson and will continue her career at St. Thomas in Miami, Florida.
Cruser finished the season at 19-1 for the Arabians with her only loss coming in the sectional singles tournament. Cruser was a North-South All-Star this season and will continue her tennis career at Ohio Northern in Ada, Ohio.
Also a North-South All-Star, Remington teamed up with Stinefield at No.1 Doubles to lead Alexandria to Madison County, Central Indiana Conference and sectional championships. The duo was 19-3, helping the Tigers to a 20-2 overall record — both losses coming to state semifinalist Delta — and the program’s first state ranking.
Remington also played several No. 1 singles matches early in the season.
Honeycutt and Leever were paired as Alex’s No. 2 doubles team and boasted a 22-3 record, helping the Tigers to a doubles sweep in most matches.
“These awards are huge honors for these amazing young ladies. Four years of hard work made them two incredible doubles teams for the Tigers …,” Alexandria coach Matt DeVault said. “We had a huge advantage going into most matches as we felt we were up 2-0, as almost no one could match the talent at doubles we threw on the court. These four were a huge reason we went 20-2 on the season and helped capture titles in the Madison County tourney, Central Indiana Conference and IHSAA sectional tournament.”
Earlier this summer, these six players were named All-District 4 by the IHSTECA while DeVault earned the district’s Coach of the Year award.