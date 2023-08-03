The summer is still heating up, but the fall sports season is underway as girls golf started competition earlier this week and practices have begun for football, soccer, tennis, cross country and volleyball.
Fall 2022 saw two volleyball sectional champions, a football sectional triumph, two tennis teams earn landmark postseason success and five area runners advance to the state cross country finals.
Many of those teams and athletes who saw success last fall will face new challenges in order to fashion a repeat.
There was also the birth of a soccer program, an event that will be repeated twice in 2023, and the end of one of the greatest individual athletic careers Madison County has ever seen.
Here are a handful of the top storylines to watch as 62 area teams begin play this month.
POSTSEASON REALIGNMENT
Last year, it was football. This year, a seismic shift in sectional assignments will alter destinations — and the competition — for both tennis and cross country.
For tennis, the Anderson sectional full of Madison County teams is no more. The Indians will now rotate hosting sectional with Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern with Pendleton Heights moving over from Mount Vernon to make it a foursome. That sectional will feed into the Mount Vernon regional, along with New Castle — where Shenandoah will play — Mount Vernon and Richmond.
Lapel moves to Noblesville while Frankton will host Alexandria, Elwood and Tipton. Madison-Grant remains in the Marion sectional, but the Giants will no longer host regional. That champion now advances to Peru while the Noblesville and Frankton champs will be joined by the Delta and Jay County winners in Noblesville.
If that is not confusing enough, cross country realignment should finish the job.
The IHSAA has eliminated the semistate round, making the sport on an even keel with track and field.
Pendleton Heights will no longer be a sectional host, with area schools scattered to a pair of sites.
Alexandria, Daleville, Elwood and Frankton will join Madison-Grant in the newly configured Marion sectional while Anderson, Anderson Prep, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Pendleton Heights and Shenandoah will now run at Noblesville.
Runners from Marion will advance to the New Haven regional while Noblesville’s sectional will feed into the Shelbyville regional.
GROWING 'THE BEAUTIFUL GAME'
Soccer continues to gain popularity, and Lapel’s girls made a splash in their debut season with an 8-7-2 mark. This fall, a pair of programs get underway.
Lapel adds a boys team, while Elwood continues a revitalization of its athletic department by also fielding a girls team.
With teams already in place at Anderson, Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian and Pendleton Heights, that makes a total of nine teams on the pitch this fall.
LIFE AFTER BEESON
Lapel’s Macy Beeson has taken her four Madison County titles, four trips to the state finals and two state championships with her to Western Michigan, leaving a major void in the sport she dominated in the area during her career.
That is not to say there is no talent left in the area. There is actually plenty.
Daleville advanced to regional as a team last year and returns senior Addy Gick and junior Ava Capes, who each turned in solid season-opening rounds at the Union County Invitational. Shenandoah junior Madelyn Shelton also is back after qualifying for regional a year ago.
Add good early rounds from Skylar Baldwin of Pendleton Heights, Emma Sperry of Frankton and Alexandria's Rylie Kellams and Lily Harpe, and it should still be a very interesting season on area links.
PH COACHING CHANGES
There have been a number of coaching changes for the fall season, but few saw combined tenure step away quite like Pendleton Heights.
Stepping down were Mark Davy after 10 seasons coaching the Arabians girls soccer team, Royce Hammel after 14 seasons leading the boys tennis squad and Melissa Hagerman following 19 years leading the girls cross country team.
Mitchell Todd (girls soccer), Bryant Beard (boys tennis) and Rod Hagerman (cross country) have been tabbed to continue the success of those three programs.
VOLLEYBALL BREAKTHROUGH
With the exception of consecutive trips to the regional finals for both Daleville and Madison-Grant, area volleyball teams have struggled recently to break through in the postseason.
That could change this season.
The Broncos and Argylls each graduated strong senior classes but figure to contend for repeated success. Both Frankton (Class 3A) and Lapel (2A) face stiff sectional competition but also return the bulk of successful 2022 teams, with the Bulldogs graduating no seniors. Six-time reigning Madison County champion Pendleton Heights will also look for a breakthrough this season at the 4A level.
GRIDIRON EXCITEMENT
While Lapel won a football sectional in 2022, Elwood’s 1987 team continues to be the only area owner of a regional championship. While it remains a tough road for area teams to match that Panthers accomplishment, there are a number of players and teams worth watching this fall.
Starting with Lapel, senior wideout Nick Witte led the area in receiving last year and is an electric playmaker on both sides of the ball. Few players make the hair on the arms stand up when they have their hands on the football quite like Alexandria’s Gabe McGuire. Senior quarterback Isaac Wilson will hope to lead the Arabians back, and Maverick Miller is an exciting ball carrier no longer in the shadow of his former Madison-Grant teammate, Tanner Brooks.
Keep an eye also on a quickly improving program in Frankton, led by coach Mark Luzadder and a large contingent of players with a blue-collar attitude.