PENDLETON — A warm Friday evening led to some very sloppy play by each team as Pendleton Heights outlasted Connersville 15-6 at Bill Stoudt Field.
Pendleton Heights came into the game hoping to capitalize on some recent success winning three out of its last four games. Connersville came into the game on a three-game losing streak and seven games under .500 on the season.
The Spartans were just trying to develop some success before heading into postseason play in the Rushville sectional.
Pendleton Heights found success with extra-base hits, amassing 11 in the game with nine doubles, one triple and one home run by Nate Gilmet.
“I told the guys that if you swing the bat, good things happen.” PH coach Matt Vosburgh said.
The Arabians took three runs off of Connersville starting pitcher Braxton Meyers in the second inning, and added six more in the third before he was pulled.
They continued to pour it on, adding six more against the Spartans’ bullpen.
“We built off the momentum from yesterday,” Vosburgh said. “Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted, we fought and that’s what was important to us.”
For Connersville, this may have been its worst effort on defense all season, giving up eight errors, five walks and 13 hits. The team just wasn’t clicking.
The team’s bats also didn’t get going and left several runners on in scoring position.
Both teams struggled with pitching and fielding, which is something Vosburgh wasn’t thrilled about after the game.
“We are really trying to limit our errors to less than two, and walks to less than five as a team,” he said. “There is going to be some, simply because we’re a high school team.”
Pendleton has been very resourceful in its last few games, capitalizing on errors made by its opponents — a trend it hopes to carry into postseason play.
“It feels like we do this every year, where we play our best baseball at the end of the season, but it feels like we take the full season to figure it out,” Vosburgh said. “We fought. That competitive mindset is what matters for the tournament next week, and with our performance the last few games, I feel we are giving ourselves a fighting shot.”