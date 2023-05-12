ELWOOD — Olivia Shannon earned the decision in relief Friday and finished 4-for-5 at the plate to lead the Elwood softball team to a 10-5 victory over Maconaquah.
The Panthers (12-8) laid down 10 bunts in six innings and successfully reached base nine times. Shannon broke for home and scored on a wild pitch to give Elwood a first-inning lead.
Maconaquah freshman Shaela Brazzel crushed a pitch outside of the strike zone over the left-field fence and tied the game to lead off the second inning. Brazzel later launched her second homer of the game, and fifth of the season, through the trees in center field for a two-run blast when the Braves were down to their final out.
“She is a great hitter,” Maconaquah coach Jesse Carson said. “She is just so strong. If she makes solid contact, the ball will go.”
Years ago as a baseball player, the Braves’ southpaw discovered improved plate vision from the right-handed batter’s box and never went back to hitting left-handed. She confidently waits for her pitch at the top of the zone to aim for gaps in the defense. Brazzel leads the Braves in hits, homers, RBI and an astounding .509 batting average.
“She is young, though she is going to be a great player for many years to come at Maconaquah,” Carson said.
With two outs in the third inning, Bailey Carson ripped a two-run single up the middle to give the Braves their only lead.
Yzabelle Ramey hit a ground ball underneath the glove of the Maconaquah third baseman, allowing Kelsey Armes to score and cut the Panthers’ deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning. Elwood tied the game in the fourth inning as Averi Savage laid down a squeeze bunt and Shannon broke for home like a jet on the runway.
In the fifth inning, Nicole Durm hit a ground ball and reached on a throwing error by the Maconaquah shortstop, allowing Ramey to score from first base and retake the lead.
“We’ve had some holes in our lineup this year, and now that they are starting to close — we only had four strikeouts today,” Elwood coach J.R. Reese said. “That was a big part of it.”
Elwood hit around and broke loose for six runs in the sixth inning to take a 10-3 lead. After Cornwell and Armes scored on consecutive wild pitches, Trinity Bryan laid down a bunt and scored the Little League version of a two-run homer on a pair of errant throws by the Braves’ infield.
After the lineup flipped over, Shannon hit a laser over the center fielder’s head for an RBI triple. She later scored her third run of the game on a fielding error by the third baseman.
“Elwood did a really good job laying down the bunts,” Coach Carson said. “Not only did they spread it up the first- and third-base line, we let a couple drags (bunts) expose a flaw in our defense.”
Elwood plays a doubleheader in Indianapolis against Lawrence Central and Bishop Chatard on Saturday.