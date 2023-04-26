DALEVILLE — Senior Night for Amarah McPhaul and her Daleville track-and-field teammates did not go as expected Tuesday when the meet official did not show up for the Broncos' matchup against Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian and Wapahani.
The four-way meet was cancelled, and a handful of area stars — including McPhaul — were unable to showcase their talents and take another step toward their ultimate goal, which is postseason advancement.
With track-and-field sectionals now less than three weeks away, athletes like McPhaul and Faith Norris from Daleville, Liberty Christian’s Noah Price and Julia Smith from APA are heading into the final leg of the season looking to tweak their technique and trim enough seconds off their times to achieve their goals. Whether they are striving for conference and school records or advancing to regional and ultimately the state finals, the time to make those small improvements is now.
School records have almost become a nightly occurrence for McPhaul and Norris as the two seem to eclipse their own marks each meet, as they both did Monday at Cowan.
McPhaul, an Ohio Wesleyan volleyball commit, is the fleetest of foot in this small-school quartet. She was already part of the Daleville record book in the 400-meter relay and has unofficially run 12.6 seconds in the 100 meters, which would be a new standard. Monday her time of 26.8 in the 200 moved her into first on the Broncos' all-time list.
Both times would have put her in a position to challenge for a spot in the state finals a year ago.
She is happy with where she is but is looking to shed those precious hundredths of a second by adding explosion out of the starting blocks.
“I’m so proud of myself. It’s so different from last year. I just love this sport so much this year,” she said. “I just think about me and just run.”
Norris is a junior who has already flirted with a state-finals berth once this school year, and that near miss fuels her motivation for this spring.
At the New Haven cross country semistate in the fall, Norris placed 24th overall, but missed by one transfer position — less than five seconds — of moving on. It was a heartbreaking moment but has her even more driven to complete that journey this spring.
“I was pretty devastated after that meet,” Norris said. “I do not want to experience that feeling again, being so close and barely missing it. I think that’s been my No. 1 motivation the last few months.”
Norris owns virtually every Daleville girls distance record and dropped her 800-meter record Monday to 2:24.5. Running the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 during the postseason is not a likely scenario for her, so Norris and her coaches will spend these final weeks making decisions about what events in which she should compete.
“I’m not sure what races I’m going to be running in sectional, but I think I’m going to dial down to what those one or two events are and try to cut back seconds,” she said. “I know for sure I want to do the 1,600, and I’m going back and forth between the other two. Probably whichever I can get my times down the most in the next few meets.”
For Price, who did advance to the state cross country finals in the fall, a trip to Bloomington for the boys track state meet would be a fitting cap to his high school career.
He was ranked No. 1 in the state in the 800 after the indoor season, an event he advanced to regional in a year ago as well as the 1,600. He recently ran in the Franklin Central Classic against the best in the state and, despite falling behind after being boxed in early in the race, had a strong mile.
The IUPUI-commit is running relaxed this spring, knowing he has made that college decision, and is brimming with confidence.
“I’m super fit, and I’m in good shape to do big things,” he said. “I’m fit. I’m strong. It’s just speed. I’m working on building as much speed as I can.”
“Confidence is really good right now. I’m feeling great. I’ve just got to keep the momentum going.”
First-year Lions coach Josh Bellamy is very happy with where Price’s times are now and looks forward to his senior star facing more top-level competition Friday at Zionsville.
“He’s amazing. He makes a first-year’s track coach life easy,” Bellamy said. “He’s taken more of a leadership role, especially having two first-year head coaches. He’s been a vocal leader as well as a physical leader.”
A junior who specializes in the hurdles, Smith’s goals with the Jets may be more modest but are no less important.
Her strongest event is the 300-meter hurdles, where she was a Madison County runner-up last month. She was ninth at the Pendleton Heights sectional last season, but ran five seconds faster (52.24) at Madison-Grant in the county meet. She is closing in on the APA record and is gearing up for a chance to advance to regional this time around.
“Even if you don’t do good at regional, it’s always good to just make it,” she said. “Our school is pretty small, so to get APA on the board would be pretty cool.”
Daleville hosts county rival Yorktown on Thursday, and the Jets will head to the Northeastern Invitational on Friday.
The girls sectional will be May 16 at Pendleton Heights, and the boys will run May 18 at Mount Vernon.