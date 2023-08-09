This fall, two new teams will join the mix in the ever-growing area soccer scene as Elwood will field a girls team for the first time, and -- hoping to build off the successful debut of its girls team a year ago -- Lapel has added a boys program.
Both Pendleton Heights teams posted winning seasons, and the Arabians girls team has area player of the year Lyza DeShong among a large and talented group of returning players. The Lapel girls team also had a winning first campaign behind leading-scorer Krystin Davis.
The Anderson boys made large improvements following a down 2021, and Liberty Christian and Anderson Prep will look to do the same following a tough 2022 season.
Here is a glance at area teams ahead of this year’s soccer season, which gets underway next week:
ANDERSON (BOYS)
Coach: Chris Spolyar (14th season); 2022: 7-9; Key losses: Alfredo Lopez, Carlos Lozano, Aiden Arteaga, Vincent Ibarra-Raudales; Key returning players: Conner Spolyar, Sebastian Bernal, Cristyan Santiago, Angel Rodriguez, Cristian Hernandez, Michael Lozano; Newcomers to watch: Carter Spolyar, C.J. Jones, Braydon Braxton, Cole Roberts, David Lopez-Ortiz; Potential breakout: Everardo Dominguez-Contreras.
Outlook: “This year's edition of your AHS boys soccer program will be looking to rebuild a program around each player's strength having to replace 17 seniors who helped re-establish the program last year,” Coach Spolyar said. “This year's program is young, talented and energized to continue and leave their mark on the program as last year's seniors did. In order to do so, they will have to play with an understanding of the game at the next level. “
ANDERSON (GIRLS)
Coach: Jacob Boggs (third season); 2022: 0-16; Key returning players: Alexandra Renteria, Ashley Jeronimo; Newcomers to watch: Makenna Lyon, Whitlee Leslie; Potential breakout: Mayumi Castillo.
Outlook: “With as much summer participation in workouts as well as how much we have worked this first week back, I have told the girls I expect us to win not only one game but at least five games this season,” Boggs said. “The girls have done some self-reflecting from last year and have come in with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders. They know that they could have won at least one game last year and scored five or more goals but just weren't clinical enough and didn't push each other enough. They have really been battling it out in practice with a competitive fire they have never had before.”
ANDERSON PREP
Coach: Cameron Moore (second season); 2022: 0-14; Key loss: Kayden Mondragon; Key returning players: Raul Padilla, James Hornocker; Newcomer to watch: Alex Porter; Potential breakout: Chris Ramirez, Ethan Wilson.
Outlook: “As a first-year coach last season, a lot of time went into establishing a new system and trying to start building a developmental program,” Moore said. “This season our hope is to win some games and compete no matter who the opponent is.”
ELWOOD (GIRLS)
Coach: David Savage (first season); 2022: N/A; Newcomers to watch: Reaghan Wisehart, Darica Dickey, Sammie Sneed, Hayden Baumbauer, Kelsey Armes, Averi Savage, Allison McGuire, Myah Canela, Jay Curren.
Outlook: “Season expectations are to build a foundation for the future,” Coach Savage said. “Being a completely new program, we’re going to go (through) trials by fire throughout this season. A goal this year will be to compete with the programs around our area and in our conference that are on our schedule and that have had a varsity girls soccer program for several seasons.”
LAPEL (BOYS)
Coach: Drew Beahm (first season); 2022: N/A.
LAPEL (GIRLS)
Coach: Chad Soden (second season); 2022: 8-7-2; Key losses: Hannah Laughlin, Kerith Renihan, Deannaya Haseman, Jordan Tracy, Gwyn Fisher; Key returning players: Krystin Davis, Maddy Poynter, Sophie Goodwin, AnnaLee Stow, Paige Stires, Ava Everman; Newcomer to watch: Jocelyn Love; Potential breakout: Leila Wilson.
Outlook: “Our goals are to continue to build our program by growing in soccer knowledge and fundamentals,” Soden said. “We want to be competitive in every game on our schedule, but we still want to measure success in our growth in learning and fundamentals.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Adam Alt (second season); 2022: 5-11; Key losses: Aaron Woodyard, Josiah Cabello; Key returning players: Alister Draper, Jude Kelly-Rigney, Dareion Jones, Carter Wicker; Newcomer to watch: Sadie Kelly-Rigney; Potential breakout: Julian Carpenter.
Outlook: “We as a coaching staff are excited to see all the hard work put into the offseason pay off this season,” Alt said. “Thank to Justin Rummel and Throwback Athletics for working with us this offseason. We are seeing some good thing so far this preseason. We just want to see the team compete and develop. We are a young team, which makes it exciting. The commitment to getting better is remarkable.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS (BOYS)
Coach: Kyle Davy (13th season); 2022: 10-7; Key losses: Kam Kail, Cole Bubalo; Key returning players: Ethan Duncan, Gavin Busby, Greyson Hovermale, Wyatt DeBertrand, Jacob Sikorski; Potential breakout: Dylan John, Hovermale.
Outlook: “The Arabians' goals this year are to win conference,” Davy said. “Each year we are at the top and are looking to take home the top spot this year. As we go into the postseason, we want our guys to be healthy. Each of the last few years, we have gotten better and better. The last two seasons we have been eliminated by the state champion Noblesville Millers. We had a great summer, our guys put in the work and now it’s time to showcase our talent. These guys are hungry and ready to compete.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS (GIRLS)
Coach: Jonathan McClure (first season); 2022: 9-8-0; Key losses: Kaitlyn Prickett, Zoe Welch, Alex Creel, Ellie Manchess, Maddie Heineman; Key returning players: Isabelle Phillips, DeShong, Olivia Hart, Priscilla Barajas, Katie Coleman.
Outlook: "The staff and myself could not be more impressed by the gals to this point,” McClure said in an email. “They are dynamic individuals that have been selfless, purpose-driven and industrious in their approach to the training and competitive play environments presented to them.”