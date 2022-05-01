37th IHSAA Softball State Tournament
Games to be played May 23-28
CLASS 4A
Sectional 9 at Pendleton Heights
Game 1 -- Richmond vs. Pendleton Heights
Game 2 -- Greenfield-Central vs. Mount Vernon
Game 3 -- Anderson vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 -- Muncie Central vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 2A
Sectional 39 at Oak Hill
Game 1 -- Madison-Grant vs. Taylor
Game 2 -- Tipton vs. Eastern
Game 3 -- Oak Hill vs. Eastbrook
Game 4 -- Blackford vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 40 at Lapel
Game 1 -- Alexandria vs. Lapel
Game 2 -- Winchester vs. Frankton
Game 3 -- Wapahani vs. Monroe Central
Game 4 -- Elwood vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Sectional 41 at Union County
Game 1 -- Union County vs. Shenandoah
Game 2 -- Northeastern vs. Centerville
Game 3 -- Hagerstown vs. Game 1 winner
Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
CLASS 1A
Sectional 55 at Daleville
Game 1 -- Liberty Christian vs. Cowan
Game 2 -- Southern Wells vs. Daleville
Game 3 -- Wes-Del vs. Game 1 winner
Game 4 -- Tri-Central vs. Game 2 winner
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner