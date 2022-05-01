LOGO19 Softball.jpg

37th IHSAA Softball State Tournament

Games to be played May 23-28

CLASS 4A

Sectional 9 at Pendleton Heights

Game 1 -- Richmond vs. Pendleton Heights

Game 2 -- Greenfield-Central vs. Mount Vernon

Game 3 -- Anderson vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 -- Muncie Central vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 2A

Sectional 39 at Oak Hill

Game 1 -- Madison-Grant vs. Taylor

Game 2 -- Tipton vs. Eastern

Game 3 -- Oak Hill vs. Eastbrook

Game 4 -- Blackford vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 40 at Lapel

Game 1 -- Alexandria vs. Lapel

Game 2 -- Winchester vs. Frankton

Game 3 -- Wapahani vs. Monroe Central

Game 4 -- Elwood vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5 -- Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Sectional 41 at Union County

Game 1 -- Union County vs. Shenandoah

Game 2 -- Northeastern vs. Centerville

Game 3 -- Hagerstown vs. Game 1 winner

Championship: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

CLASS 1A

Sectional 55 at Daleville

Game 1 -- Liberty Christian vs. Cowan

Game 2 -- Southern Wells vs. Daleville

Game 3 -- Wes-Del vs. Game 1 winner

Game 4 -- Tri-Central vs. Game 2 winner

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

