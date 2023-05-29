ANDERSON – Aggressive base running and highly effective pitching propelled the Daleville baseball team into the Class 1A Sectional 55 semifinals Monday afternoon with a 12-2 win against Tri-Central at Memorial Field.
Broncos starter Ethan Colvin needed just 82 pitches to get through six innings, holding the Trojans (9-13) to two hits while recording eight strikeouts and surrendering no earned runs.
Tri-Central’s only rally came in the second inning when a walk and a pair of singles loaded the bases with two outs. Brody Arnold ripped a groundball the Daleville shortstop couldn’t handle, and the Trojans briefly tied the game 2-2.
Daleville (11-10) answered in the bottom of the frame when Logan Leech singled, stole second and third and scored on a single by Meryck Adams.
Tri-Central got just one baserunner the rest of the way, and it was short lived. Jacob Cline reached on an error to lead off the fifth inning and was thrown out trying to advance to second base.
That was the only time in their last 13 at-bats the Trojans weren’t directly retired by Colvin.
“He’s got a bulldog mentality,” Broncos coach Bob Wilson said of his starting pitcher. “I’d march him or Meryck out there in front of anyone. He is very strong minded, strong willed and the umpires are not going to talk him into a pitch he doesn’t like. So we’re blessed to have him.”
Adams threw few enough pitches in Friday’s first-round victory against Anderson Prep he’s able to start the championship game Monday night against Wes-Del – a 4-3 winner against Cowan earlier in the afternoon.
Colvin also will have roughly 40 pitches if needed in relief.
Daleville’s top two pitchers are supported by an offense that hasn’t found a way to get hot recently. But the Broncos were able to consistently manufacture runs against Tri-Central.
Daleville scored two in the first on a single by Noah Colvin (2-for-3), two stolen bases, a passed ball and a pair of errors.
After Adams (2-for-3) gave the Broncos the lead back in the bottom of the second, Ethan Colvin (1-for-3) singled, stole second and scored on a single by Bryson Sigler (2-for-3) to make it 4-2.
Leech singled, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher to increase the lead to 5-2 in the fourth.
“We knew the wind was blowing in and we were gonna battle a few elements,” Wilson said. “The bats have not been as hot, so we’ve been working on that. But that deal was to get on and keep the pressure on, stay aggressive.”
Leech again was at the heart of Daleville’s fifth-inning rally.
The frame started with a one-out single by Ayden Ramirez (1-for-2). Sigler followed with a single but was forced out at second base on a ground ball by Josh Wilson. That put runners on the corners with two out, and Wilson stole second base uncontested.
Then Leech drove a hard grounder to third. Ramirez broke for the plate, and the Tri-Central third baseman – whose momentum took him into foul territory on the play – rushed back to the bag to attempt to tag Wilson.
The Broncos’ runner briefly was called out before it was discovered the Trojan dropped the ball. Leech broke for second shortly after the safe sign was made by the umpire, and a throw to retire him was late.
Ramirez took advantage to break for home, and the throw from second got away. Leech came all the way around from second base and slid under the tag at the plate – to the disbelief of Tri-Central coach Shane Arnold – for a routine three-run fielder’s choice and an 8-2 lead.
Leech finished 2-for-4 from the No. 7 spot in the lineup but reached base in all four plate appearances and scored three runs.
“That’s why he bats where he bats at,” Coach Wilson said of Leech’s ability to put the ball in play and put pressure on opposing defenses. “A lot of teams would probably move him up further, but we have a very strong bottom lineup, and he’s a big reason why. And I can always count on him to put a good quality ball in play.”
Daleville forced the game to the mercy rule with four runs in the sixth inning without the benefit of a hit. Noah Colvin was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame, and four straight walks, a wild pitch and a balk brought three runs home.
Leech fittingly ended the game by putting a ball in play in the infield that allowed Ramirez to beat the throw home for the final run.
“We’re putting it all together,” Coach Wilson said. “We’re playing like we should be playing. We’re not gonna do any forward thinking on the next game, but we come out with a bang (to start the season) and obviously we had a bad slide there, but things are gluing, coming together.
“Guys are settling into positions, and bats are getting hot at the right time.”