MIDDLETOWN — Results from recent meetings indicated Friday’s Lapel at Shenandoah football game would be an epic battle on the gridiron.
The latest installment lived up to all its expectations.
Sophomore Tyler Dollar rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns, and the Lapel defense stood tall with its back against the wall as the Bulldogs held on for a 36-31 win.
Lapel remained unbeaten with the victory at 4-0, while Shenandoah dropped to 2-2.
The Raiders pulled within 36-31 with 5:45 remaining on an 8-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Tanner Goff.
Lapel attempted to run out the clock but failed on third- and fourth-down pass attempts near midfield, giving Shenandoah an opportunity in the waning moments.
“The third down one, I regret that one,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “In hindsight, I probably should have just run Dollar, but we live to survive another week.”
It appeared Shenandoah would cash in on the opportunity in a winning way.
Goff ran 45 yards down the sideline to put the Raiders inside the Lapel 10-yard line. But tackles for loss by Brock Harper and Tanner Mroz put Shenandoah in a fourth-down position, where Parker Allman ended the home team’s hopes with a sack of Goff.
“Once they got inside the 10, I was really happy that our defense stepped up,” Miller said. “They composed themselves and made plays.”
Dollar finished with 225 yards rushing on 35 carries and scored four touchdowns. He added a pair of 2-point conversions in the first half as well.
“He is a sophomore stud,” Miller said. “I think he does his best running inside because he is so shifty in the box. It’s hard to get a hand on him.”
Shenandoah had the lead on one occasion after Blake Surface scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — to put the Raiders on top 13-8.
Dollar and Kyle Shelton answered with second-quarter scores to put Lapel on top 24-13 at intermission.
The Raiders hung tough despite playing shorthanded. A total of 16 players were out due to precautions around possible coronavirus contact.
“The pride is there,” Shenandoah coach Jordan Mccaslin said. “There was a lot of fight in our guys tonight.”
Surface scored his third TD early in the third quarter, and Goff scored the first of his two second-half touchdowns, but each time Lapel answered with a drive culminating in a Dollar score.
“It was just another fun game with Lapel,” McCaslin said.
Next week, Lapel will look to remain unbeaten at home against Cardinal Ritter while Shenandoah will wrap up a four-game homestand as it welcomes Wes-Del to Dale Green Field.
