LAPEL — The highly anticipated head-to-head battle between standout sophomores Jacklynn Hosier of Alexandria and Kaycie Warfel from Pendleton Heights lived up to every expectation as the two combined to put up 64 points in Thursday’s Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament semifinal matchup.
But Warfel’s supporting cast — and a halftime challenge from coach Nick Rogers — made the difference, and the Arabians advanced to the county championship with a 71-57 win over Alexandria.
PH (9-7) will face the host Bulldogs for the title for the second straight year after Lapel upended Frankton 42-23 earlier in the evening. It was the 19th straight win over Alexandria (11-4) for the Arabians dating back to the 2003 Madison County championship game, the Tigers’ last win in the rivalry.
Saturday’s championship game will immediately follow the third-place game between the Tigers and Eagles, scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.
With Thursday’s game tied 35-35 at halftime, Rogers pushed the defending county champs to take control of the contest and to do better on the boards.
“I ripped them at halftime, and I challenged every single one of them,” he said. “I told them we weren’t doing what we worked on all week, which was punish them on the boards and on the glass. There was lots of patty-caking around in the first half, but Whitney (Warfel) and Berkley (Shelton) did a phenomenal job of that in the second half.”
His players took the challenge to heart, outrebounding the Tigers 42-17 for the game, which offset 20 turnovers committed by PH. Perhaps no player acted on the words from her coach more than Berkley Shelton. The senior forward led all players with 13 rebounds — including seven on the offensive end — and finished with 24 points, often converting those offensive rebounds into points for herself.
“That’s going to be something that we’re going to continue to challenge her on,” Rogers said. “(Shelton) is capable of that. Whit is capable of that.”
Using a combination of suffocating defense and an efficient offense, the Tigers chipped away after falling behind by as many as nine in the first quarter. Hosier scored seven points during a half-ending 9-2 run that drew Alexandria even at 35-35 at intermission.
The Tigers committed just one turnover in the second quarter and forced six PH miscues while also converting 10-of-10 free throws in the period and 14-of-14 in the half.
After the teams exchanged baskets coming out of the locker room, a Hosier basket in the lane cut the Arabians’ lead to 42-40 and was the closest the Tigers got the rest of the way. PH outscored Alex 12-3 for the balance of the period, with Warfel scoring six and Shelton adding four during the run.
Warfel’s senior sister, Whitney, also had a big night with 17 points and eight rebounds, and for the game the Arabians finished 21-of-25 at the free throw line. It was a positive step up from a 4-of-12 performance in the first round Monday at Anderson.
“I know we do our free throws. It’s all menta. It’s nothing to do with technique,” Rogers said. “It’s 100% we’re down on ourselves and just keep spiraling. We put in a lot of work at the line.”
For the game, Hosier scored 38 points to lead all players and paced the Tigers with five rebounds and four steals. Lily Harpe chipped in 12 points and five rebounds for Alexandria as well.
“She is as advertised,” Rogers said of Hosier. “No matter how many times we talked about it, whether it’s denying her when she gives it up or whatever, it’s small things, and she takes advantage of it.”