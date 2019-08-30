LAPEL — For the first 23:54 of Friday’s rivalry matchup with Lapel, Bobby Ryan’s game plan worked like clockwork. His team kept the ball out of Bulldogs quarterback Cole Alexander’s hands and was heading to the locker room down just one score and feeling good about itself.
Then in just 22 seconds of game play, and without Alexander touching the ball, everything changed, and Lapel seized control, undoing everything the Eagles worked so hard to accomplish in the first half.
Sophomore Kyle Shelton returned a kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half, and junior Tanner Mroz opened the second half with a 78-yard return for a touchdown as Lapel opened up a close game and rolled past Frankton 37-7 Friday night.
Lapel (2-0) will host North Decatur next Friday while Frankton (0-2) will seek its first win on homecoming when it hosts Alexandria (1-1).
The Eagles controlled the possession in the first half, running 34 plays to Lapel’s 21. They appeared to have momentum heading into halftime when junior Korbin Finley capped an 18-play, 80-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. At that point, the heavily favored Bulldogs had a scant 13-7 lead.
Then the ensuing kickoff was squibbed, and Shelton seized an opportunity off a good hop of the ball. Instead of safely taking a knee to end the half, he saw his blockers create an opening.
“They kicked it a little too hard, so I saw it coming at me and my first instinct was to pick it up and move,” Shelton said. “As soon as I picked it up and looked up, the blocks were beautiful and the whole team was laying perfect blocks, and I just followed them into the end zone.”
The play deflated one sideline while it energized the other.
“It changes the whole dynamic of the game,” Frankton coach Bobby Ryan said. “They’re a momentum team, and Coach (Tim) Miller will tell you that. We did a great job of keeping momentum away from them and keeping Cole on the sideline in the first half.”
“Those are some daggers when that happens,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “They had the perfect game plan. They had the template last year, and we didn’t play bad in the first half. They controlled the game from the 30 (yard line) to the 30, kept them in the game. The kickoff return before the half was a huge momentum shift.”
“I feel like after I scored, it hyped up the players on the field more,” Shelton said. “They were all hitting me and getting hyped, then when I came to the sideline, it was the same thing.”
Finley, who rushed for 192 yards last week, was over 100 again with 108 against the Bulldogs.
“He’s a tough kid,” Ryan said. “He’s such a fun kid to coach.”
Alexander, despite limited opportunities, completed 11 of 16 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 41 yards and a third-quarter touchdown. His biggest targets were senior Charlie Prough with four receptions for 60 yards and a score and Mroz with three catches for 48 yards.
Senior Josiah Scott led the Lapel ground game with 107 yards on 10 carries while freshman Tyler Dollar added 42 yards on three attempts.
