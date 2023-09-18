NOBLESVILLE — First-year Frankton golfer Emma Sperry discovered what many veterans of high school sports have known for years -- the inward nine holes at Harbour Trees are the toughest at the already difficult Noblesville sectional.
Battling through a long and trying day is nothing new to Sperry, and her background in basketball and volleyball once again paid dividends Monday afternoon.
After going out at just 4-over par, Sperry did enough coming back in to finish at 87 (+16) and qualify for Saturday’s Lapel regional at The Edge as the second-best individual to advance.
She was joined in advancing by another first-time player as Lapel freshman Annabelle Marshall carded a 91 (+20) and defeated Tipton’s Josie Butler on the first playoff hole to move on.
Also Monday, Shenandoah’s Maddie Shelton shot a 93 at The Links in New Palestine, was the top advancing individual and will also head to The Edge on Saturday. This is her second straight trip to regional for the Raiders, who carded a 440 as a team to place fourth.
The host Millers won the team title in comfortable fashion with a 319, outdistancing runner-up Hamilton Southeastern (347) and surprise third-place finisher Hamilton Heights at 402. Jordan Adam of Noblesville was the individual champion with a 75.
Fishers was fourth at 409, followed by Frankton at 412, Lapel at 416, Tipton at 423, Pendleton Heights at 427, Alexandria at 446 and Elwood with at 519.
Sperry admitted it was a struggle on the back-nine Monday after a strong front-nine that included a birdie on the par-4 third hole as well as being even-par through the first five holes.
But many long days of basketball and volleyball practices and travel tournaments helped her stay mentally sharp and focused, even when things got tough near the end of a long day.
“There were definitely some holes that did not go my way,” she said. “Coach (Jeff Bates) told me just to weather the storm like I do in basketball, so that’s what I did.”
Splitting her time with volleyball has led to scheduling challenges for Sperry and the Eagles. Practice times have been adjusted so she can play in team matches, and with a volleyball ankle injury sidelining her for a week, there was some question she would have enough golf matches under her belt to be eligible for postseason play.
Monday’s advancement is the latest in what has been a fall of pleasant surprises in her newly taken up sport.
“My mind is just — I did not think I would be here. This was just for fun, and I didn’t even think I would have enough (matches) in to play,” Sperry said. “We made it happen, and here I am. I didn’t think I would play well because I haven’t been playing well.”
While it took 19 holes instead of 18, Marshall prevailed and extended what has become a long line of excellence for the Lapel golf program.
When the final scores were tallied, Marshall and Butler headed off to the first tee to settle the final transfer spot
The Lapel freshman had an immediate advantage when her tee shot found the fairway while the Tipton sophomore’s opening swing landed her to the left of the fairway and among several trees. While Marshall’s approach landed on the green, about 15 feet from the hole, Butler’s ricocheted off one of those trees, leaving her a long approach shot and a stroke behind Marshall.
That changed the strategy for Marshall and Lapel coach Dylan Crosley.
“When she hit that second shot onto the green, I told her that we’re going to watch Josie and if she doesn’t make it onto the green, we’re going to lag it,” he said. “She had a 25-footer for par, and Annabelle had a 20-footer for birdie. I said, ‘Annabelle, you haven’t bee putting too good today. Just go up there and try to two-putt it.’ That’s what she did.”
When Butler’s eventual par putt came up just short, Marshall completed her two-putt and found herself following in the footsteps that go beyond recent state finalists Natalia Campbell, Kristen Hobbs and two-time state champion Macy Beeson.
“I really want to continue to get better and better,” Marshall said. “I’m just trying my best to play good golf.”
“It means a lot. She’s a great player,” Crosley said. “I really wish she could have been around with Macy on the same team. That would have been awesome. But she’s really good at what she does, and when she focuses and puts her mind to it, she can beat anybody.”
Now both players will play a course with which they are much more comfortable. The Edge is Marshall’s home course, and Sperry -- even in her brief career -- has played the course several times.
“I do like The Edge,” Sperry said. “This was a much harder course. I’ve been playing there all summer, so my confidence there is high.”
In addition to Sperry, the Eagles were led by Central Indiana Conference champion Hannah Cain at 106, Lily Hall at 109 and Sperry’s volleyball teammate, Ashlyn Bodkin, with a round of 110.
Senior Rosemary Likens just missed out on the playoff with a round of 93 for the Bulldogs while Chloe Sasser shot a 113 and Jordi Pilkington came in at 119.
It was a disappointing day for the Arabians, who many felt had the best chance of being the third team to advance. They were led by Madison County medalist Skylar Baldwin with a 99, followed by Audrey Jenkins at 104, Addison Summerall at 111 and Addie Nichols at 113.
For the Tigers, it was Rylie Kellams leading the way with a 102, followed by Amberlee Ross — from the No. 5 position — at 109, Natalie Long at 115 and Lily Harpe with a 120.
Elwood was led by Gracie Pearson’s 116, followed by a 130 from Averi Savage, a 133 from Aleksys Shock and Savannah Garcia’s 140.
Joining Sperry, Marshall and Shelton at The Edge will be Daleville seniors Addy Gick and Ava Capes, who qualified Saturday out of the Muncie Central sectional at Crestview.