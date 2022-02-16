FRANKTON – Two years ago, Emma Sperry was a wide-eyed eighth-grader watching the Frankton girls basketball team’s run to the Class 2A state finals with a mix of awe and anticipation.
Two weeks ago, the 5-foot-11 sophomore was knocking down huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help quell a Monroe Central semifinal rally and extend the Eagles’ sectional championship streak to three consecutive seasons.
If, in that moment, it felt as though Sperry was born to play under postseason pressure – well, that’s not far from the truth.
Athletics run deep in her family.
Her older sister, Kate, was the 2019 THB Sports Volleyball Player of the Year and currently plays the sport at Grace College in northern Indiana. Her mother, Beth, is Frankton’s volleyball coach and led the Eagles to their first sectional title with Kate as the star attacker.
Emma Sperry’s got a volleyball frame – long and athletic – and already has shown signs of stardom for the Eagles in that sport.
But she fell in love with basketball at first sight.
“I started at a young age,” Sperry said in the Frankton High School cafeteria after a recent practice. “My mom, my church – there is this pee-wee basketball league, and that’s where I first started loving basketball. And it’s always been basketball until volleyball was introduced and I started having fun with that. But now it’s just even. I love them both.”
Sperry’s basketball journey will continue Saturday when the Eagles travel to LaPorte for a semistate showdown with Fairfield. It will be the program’s third appearance in the Class 2A final four in the past five years, and the sophomore sensation has played no small role in this run.
On a team with heavy senior leadership and plenty of postseason experience – eight players remain on the roster from the 2020 state finals run – Sperry has carved out her own niche.
She’s second on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game and first in rebounding with a 6.4 per game average. On a guard-heavy roster, she’s been asked to play more of an interior role. But she retains the backcourt skills she developed in the early days at her church league.
Sperry has attempted just 16 3-pointers this season, but she’s connected on 10. And she’s a 79.6% shooter at the free-throw line.
She has 28 steals and 20 assists to go along with six blocked shots, and her 219 minutes trail only senior Lauryn Bates (257) on the roster.
Frankton is a team full of playmakers who don’t care who gets the credit as long as they outscore the other team. But even in that context – with senior leaders like Bates, Cagney Utterback and Bailee Webb setting the tone – Sperry has managed to stand out.
“I told her that she’s definitely one of the best athletes that I’ve ever got the privilege to play with, and she can do anything,” Utterback said. “And then defense, just having her length down there. If you’re a (opposing) guard you always gotta worry about ‘OK, where’s she at?’ Because she’ll block your shot.
“She’s fast enough and she’s tall enough to where you can put her on a big girl, you can put her on a guard. She’s gonna sit down, and she’s gonna guard them. And I think her defense and just her length down there for us is a big thing for us to where anyone that we’re playing has to be careful in knowing where she’s at on the floor.”
It didn’t take long for Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker to develop trust in Sperry.
It’s notoriously difficult to break into the Eagles’ rotation. Players have to earn time on the court through practice habits, work ethic, basketball IQ and a commitment to the team.
It’s particularly difficult for underclassmen to display all those qualities quickly enough to make a significant impact. But Sperry saw time on the floor in the postseason last year as a freshman.
With the Eagles struggling to find an offensive spark in a regional semifinal loss to eventual state finalist Tipton, Hamaker turned to an unproven option off the bench.
“We ended up losing, but we were struggling to score and I – without hesitation – said ‘get Emma in there,’” Hamaker said. “And I wasn’t sure what she would do, but we needed a spark. And she came right in and hit a bucket and just acted like it was her job. And I was like, ‘OK, we can get behind this kid. We can use this kid.’ And that was kind of my first signal that ‘OK, she’s more mature than I thought.’”
Sperry is quick to credit her veteran teammates with accelerating her learning curve and helping to ramp up her game. She feels blessed to be a part of a team with so much talent and such a tight, natural bond.
There’s sure to be pressure-packed moments this weekend with a trip to the state finals again on the line. And Sperry is sure to be called on to deliver in at least one of them.
In many ways, it’s what she’s always been preparing to do.
That wide-eyed eighth-grader was taking notes two years ago and envisioning games like Saturday’s ahead.
“I saw them doing it, and I was like, ‘I want to be like that. I want to be a part of that team,’” Sperry said. “And I knew if I worked I could be. And I’m here now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.