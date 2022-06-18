ANDERSON — Any opportunity to get better against elite competition is always welcomed, and three Madison County underclass girls took advantage Saturday afternoon.
Frankton junior-to-be Emma Sperry and sophomores Kaycie Warfel of Pendleton Heights and Jacklynn Hosier of Alexandria took part in the Future Girls game in the Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University.
"It was like crazy, because we've never played with each other before, so it was hard to get used to each other," said Sperry, a key part of Frankton's state Class 2A runner-up team last season. "But it was fun playing with people that are, like, good, really good."
Sperry started for the White squad, which fell 66-50 to the Red. She scored three points and had four rebounds and two assists, but said she could have been more productive.
"Considering I lost my contacts on the first play, I really couldn't shoot very well, so I don't think I did very good," Sperry said. "If I had extra contacts, I think I would have been better."
The 5-foot-11 Sperry averaged 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds last winter (second-best on the Eagles in both). But defending quicker players like she saw Saturday, she said, will be a point of emphasis over the summer.
Warfel led the county players Saturday with seven points and added four rebounds and three steals for the White.
"I know most of the players from travel (ball) and AAU," Warfel said. "But just getting together and playing with some of the best girls in the state, I feel really honored to be here and it's fun to play with girls at that level."
Warfel, a 5-9 swing player, broke into the starting five for PH and played alongside her sister Whitney, who'll be a senior and was to play in Saturday night's Junior Girls game. The younger Warfel responded by leading the Arabians with a 15.7 scoring average
"I think playing with these girls really like push me so I can get better," Warfel said. "I'm still working on my shot and that something I'm focusing on. My strengths are driving and finishing and one of my weaknesses is shooting, but I'm getting there."
Hosier scored a basket in the first half and the two points was what she finished with. She also had three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
"It was really fun and I think I did pretty well, but I think I could have done a couple of things (better)," Hosier said. "It was different from school ball, since I really didn't know some of them, but it was really fun getting to know some of those people."
Like Warfel, Hosier started as a freshman and did so for her father, coach Mickey Hosier. She averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 steals for the Tigers as a guard.
"I want to be able to see the floor better, be able to pass it to everyone and encourage my teammates a lot (next season)," Hosier said.