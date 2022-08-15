FRANKTON — Entering Monday’s season opener for both teams, Lapel had won nine of the last 10 against its archrival from Frankton — including the last two season openers.
It was a trend this year’s Eagles were ready to reverse.
Emma Sperry showed off her versatility and Holli Klettheimer added seven kills and two of the team’s seven blocks as Frankton shook off a slow start to sweep Lapel 25-23, 25-22, 25-13.
The teams played evenly during the first two sets, but the talent of Sperry separated the teams at key moments.
“I was very pleased,” her coach and mother, Beth Sperry, said. “She’s becoming that leader on the court. She fires people up, and she’s a smart player. She knows it doesn’t have to be a hard, driven kill. It can be a tip, and that’s still a point.”
After the Eagles scored the first point, Lapel led most of the first set. A strong start from Lauren Paska and Maryn Landis paced the early Lapel effort, but a Makena Alexander kill brought Frankton into a 23-23 tie. A Bulldog hitting error later, Sperry’s fourth kill of the opening frame clinched the 1-0 lead for the Eagles.
“We got the jitters at the beginning, which you’re not surprised during your first match,” Coach Sperry said. “I always say it’s OK to have butterflies as long as they fly in formation. That’s normal, but we’ve got to get it under control.”
The talented junior Sperry showed off her service game in the second set. With Lapel leading 11-10, she served up five straight points — including one of her match-high six aces — to push Frankton to its biggest lead of the match to that point.
After Paska ended the run with a kill, Lapel chipped away and pulled to within 22-20 before Klettheimer’s kill made it a three-point Eagles lead. On set point, her first attempt to clinch a 2-0 lead was denied on a Sophie Jackley dig, but Klettheimer did not miss on her second attempt for the Eagles.
The third set was the best start of the match for the Eagles as they jumped out to an 11-3 advantage with Sperry’s serve again acting as the catalyst. But it was an athletic, no-look, behind-the-back touch kill at 16-12 that seemed to electrify her team and start a 9-1 run that closed out the match.
“We came up with a play when I play right side,” Emma Sperry said. “It’s like a trick play. You think I’m not going to do that because I’m hitting. But I go up like I’m setting and just dump it, and they’re not expecting it. We have a special name for it.”
She balked at revealing the name of the play.
In addition to her six aces, Sperry finished the match with 12 kills and 12 assists. Adayna Key had six kills and two blocks. Sydney Duncan had five kills and a block, and Mackenzie Long led the Eagles with 17 assists.
Paska led the Bulldogs with 14 kills, and sophomore Karlie Jannings made her Lapel varsity debut a successful one with 28 assists. Landis finished with nine kills and two aces for Lapel.
Lapel coach Hilary Eppert's young Bulldogs — there are no seniors on this year’s roster — responded well to a road opener against a quality opponent in a hostile environment. The overall athleticism of Paska and the play of her new setter gave her plenty to smile about, even in defeat.
“They fought hard, a point or two here and there away from a set win,” Eppert said. “We’ve got some things to work on. We know what those are, and we’ll get back at it and reset.”
Lapel won the junior varsity match 2-0 (25-15, 25-24) after nearly allowing a 20-10 second set lead slip away.
Both teams return to action Tuesday against Madison County rivals as Lapel hosts Elwood in the home opener for the Bulldogs while Frankton pays a visit to Anderson.