FRANKTON — The emotions of a senior night can lend to unpredictable results. The players could be too amped up and play out of control, or it could result in the players playing afraid, worried about making the big mistake.
Thanks in part to a delayed start time of just over an hour, Frankton’s seniors had their emotions in just the right place Wednesday night as they played their final regular-season home game.
Senior Ryan Spillman pitched well into the fifth inning, his defense played error-free ball behind him and the offense exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth as the Eagles handed Shenandoah a 12-2 loss in six innings at Paul Davis Stadium.
Frankton improved to 14-9-1 with one more game Saturday against Traders Point while the Raiders fell to 12-9-1.
Frankton coach Brad Douglas said the delayed start due to long periods of rain throughout the day may have helped his team relax prior to Spillman’s first pitch.
“The baseball gods only give you what you can handle,” Douglas said. “I think tonight, he gave us that rain early to kind of settle these guys down. It let them hang out at the ballpark and chill out. It’s the first time they got to just be kids and hang at the ballpark.”
After Spillman retired the Raiders in order in the top of the first, the Frankton offense — with help from the Shenandoah defense — went right to work.
With one out, Bradyn Douglas singled and went from first to third when starting pitcher Carson Brookbank delivered an errant pickoff attempt at first. After Tyler Bates drew a walk, Brady Carmack delivered Bates home with an RBI grounder. Spillman’s hard grounder eluded third baseman Jasper Campbell for an error, allowing Bates to score, and it was 2-0.
The Eagles added two more in the third, and it was a similar scenario.
This time Nate Moore singled to lead off the inning and stole second. After Douglas and Bates flew out, Carmack singled up the middle to score courtesy runner Sam Barr, and it was 3-0 with Carmack going to third on an errant throw to the plate. Spillman again reached on a Campbell error — this time on the throw — and Carmack scored to make it 4-0, with three of those runs against Brookbank going as unearned.
A total of five errors paved the way for 11 unearned Frankton runs and meant Brookbank — half of Shenandoah’s 1-2 pitching punch — was piling up unnecessary pitches.
“Carson and Dylan (McDaniel) all year have been reliable. They’re not going to walk a lot of people,” Raiders coach Ryan Painter said. “Kudos to Frankton. They’re a good hitting team, and they’ve been hot of late. They’re well coached, and I think they had a little extra energy tonight with it being senior night. They put balls in, and we could have been more competitive had we not had to take Carson out when we did.”
With one out in the top of the fifth, the Raiders finally dented the plate and halved the Eagles lead against Spillman. Brookbank doubled, prompting a pitching change from Coach Douglas. Reliever J.P. Oleson promptly walked Gabe Lowder before Ethan Loy drove in courtesy runner Brandan Conyers with the Raiders’ first run. Lowder then scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 4-2.
Spillman exited after 4 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and having allowed just the one earned run and six hits. He was visibly upset because he wanted to finish what he started.
“I was upset, but I shouldn’t have showed my emotion, and I need to be more composed,” he said. “I threw a great game, I feel, and they would have taken me out earlier if I hadn’t.”
Oleson retired five of the seven batters he faced to close things out but not until after the Eagles’ offense scored seven times in the fifth against Brookbank and reliever Hunter Baker.
A leadoff double by Douglas started the inning, and the rest of the rally occurred after the next two batters were retired. Spillman drove Douglas in with a single and scored on a base hit by Grant Buck. Samuel Dalton drove in a pair with a double and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Evan Trissel and Gage Rastetter were hit by a pitch, Douglas walked to load the bases and Bates capped the rally with a two-run single.
The Eagles ended the night by run rule in the sixth when Spillman walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch to end his senior night game.
“That was the cherry on top,” he said. “It’s that simple. You can’t ask for much more than that.”
Frankton’s next home outing will be next Thursday when they host Sectional 40 and face Central Indiana Conference rival Alexandria at 5:30 p.m. Shenandoah will wrap up its Mid-Eastern Conference slate with a trip to Daleville on Thursday before traveling to Knightstown on Saturday for the Henry County tournament.
The Raiders open the postseason May 26 in Sectional 41 against the host and 10th-ranked Centerville Bulldogs.