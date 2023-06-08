YORKTOWN — The 2023 boys golf season came to an end Thursday as three area competitors made their way around The Players Club course in Yorktown. While the season — and, in once instance, the career — of the trio closed out, all three played well in the regional round.
Pendleton Heights junior Sam Denny fired a 79, followed closely by his sophomore teammate Ryan Davis’ 80 and an 85 from Shenandoah senior Ryan Craig, with each collecting at least one birdie on their day.
Denny’s round proved to be the steadiest. As we went out in 38 before coming in with 41 strokes on the par-72 course. His front nine was highlighted by a birdie on the par-5 fourth hole and six pars. He parred five holes coming in as well, including on his final hole.
Starting on the front nine and two groups back of Denny, Davis had the best nine holes of the day among the three players. He went out in 37 strokes, and was 1-under par after birdies on the second and fourth holes — both par-5s — and four pars.
But after parring the 10th hole, Davis made a double-bogey on 11, and a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 14th hole sent his score in the wrong direction. He gathered himself to par three of the final four holes for an inward 43.
Both Denny and Davis qualified for regional out of the Noblesville sectional Monday afternoon.
Craig’s score could have been much lower if not for some nagging bad luck with his putter.
He managed a birdie on the eighth hole and a par as he went out in 43 and three more pars coming in at 42, but near misses on half of the holes he played were costly.
“All season, I’ve been battling lip-outs, and I think I’ve averaged three on every nine (holes),” he said. “Today, nine 90-degree lip-outs, which is unfortunate, but it’s still a good day.”
“He said, ‘I think I left all my good putts on the practice green’,” Shenandoah coach Thom Zimmer said. “Typically, when he warms up really well, it doesn’t transition well on the course. It’s just one little thing. During his career, he probably has more lip-outs than any kid I’ve ever seen. He’s there. There's just one minor adjustment that we weren’t able to figure out today. Hopefully his coach next year can take care of that.”
Craig will follow in his older sister Katie’s footsteps as he will play for IU-East next season.
“I was really glad to be here and beat her. She never got here,” he said. “The driver was absolutely stellar. I think I only missed two fairways all day.”
In addition to his strong play, the Raiders will miss the Mid-Eastern Conference and Henry County medalist’s leadership and work ethic.
“It was just a humbling experience for me to coach him,” Zimmer said. “Just the way he represents his family, the team and our school, you can’t ask for a better kid.”