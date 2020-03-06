HAGERSTOWN – The championship combatants will be the same as a year ago, but the rematch will occur one week earlier.
The talented Shenandoah guard trio of juniors Andrew Bennett, Jakeb Kinsey, and Kaden McCollough scored 14 points each and the top-ranked Raiders converted a pair of scoring spurts into a 58-37 win over a scrappy Cambridge City Lincoln Eagles team Friday night.
Shenandoah’s win, combined with Northeastern’s 54-30 win over Hagerstown in the first semifinal, means that the Raiders will meet the Knights for the sectional championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The two met in the regional championship last year with the Raiders picking up a 42-37 win.
Northeastern (19-6) was led by junior Kolden Vanlandingham with 24 points.
Lincoln (14-9) was led by 17 points and 12 rebounds from senior Hayden Pierce and stayed with the Raiders much longer than many had predicted.
A Pierce 3-point basket early in the second quarter gave the Eagles the lead at 16-14 and,after Shenandoah regained the lead, Keaton Southerland scored in the lane to pull Lincoln within 22-20. The Eagles faithful, aided by the Hagerstown and Northeastern fans who had stayed to help pull for the underdog, began to feel that an upset was possible.
But a late second quarter spurt authored by Bennett ended those ideas.
Bennett fed Jackson Campbell for a basket in the paint to start an 11-2 run. A Kinsey free throw was followed by a Bennett steal and layup. Jasper Campbell connected for three before Bennett followed suit to close the half and the Raiders were suddenly up 33-22.
Each of the three Raiders guards collected a steal during the run.
“At one point we changed our defense and that got us going a little bit,” Shenandoah coach David McCollough said. “We got a couple touches, got some steals and some easy buckets.”
If the defense sparked a fire in the Raiders offense in the second quarter, it extinguished any Lincoln offensive flame in the third and fourth periods. Shenandoah held the Eagles to just 15 second-half points.
But the Raiders still led just 41-29 at the end of a third quarter in which they outscored the Eagles just 8-7.
It was Kaden McCollough who got the Raiders to where they could finally breathe a little easier.
To open the fourth quarter, McCollough buried a three off a set piece and backed it up with a fast break layup off an assist from Bennett. He hit another three-point bomb when Kinsey found him on the wing before Kinsey scored twice himself on drives to the basket and the lead had swelled to 55-33.
The experience of the three guards paid off Friday night.
“Those three guys, they’ve been around a little bit, between Kaden, Andrew, and Jake,” coach McCollough said. “It’s been great because the Campbell kids are following their lead.”
Jackson Campbell finished with six points and eight rebounds and his younger brother added eight points and a block.
In addition to his scoring, Bennett added six rebounds and a block of his own while leading the Raiders with eight assists and five steals. Both Kinsey and McCollough added four assists each.
The Raiders will now set their sights on a rematch with the Knights, who they defeated 55-42 earlier this season in Fountain City.
“They’ve got two outstanding scorers and they’ve got a little length with (6-foot-7 sophomore Raedhyn Foust),” McCollough said. “Vanlandingham and (Carter) Lumpkin, they do a good job.”
