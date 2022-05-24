MARION — It took 28 years for another Alexandria girls athlete to qualify for the IHSAA Track and Field State Finals, and Tuesday night it took a first-year track athlete to get the job done.
Senior Jada Stansberry traded in her basketball gear for running shoes, and her efforts paid off with a second-place finish in the 400-meter run at the Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan.
Also advancing to next week’s state meet at Indiana University from the Ben Davis regional were Anderson senior Malena Higgins — who won the shot put — and Pendleton Heights freshman Ava Jarrell, third in the 800.
Three area athletes have hope for call-backs with fourth placings — Alexandria’s Reanna Stinson (high jump), Frankton’s Sydney Duncan (shot put) and Madison-Grant’s Emma Ewer (200).
Stansberry was the point guard for the hoops Tigers, and she was at the point in the latter stages of her race. She surged to the front at the far turn and had a daylight lead with 60 meters to run. But Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong caught Stansberry — the top seed in both the 400 and 200 — in the final stride
The time for Stansberry was 58.44 seconds, .17 behind Armstrong.
“I was confident about making state,” Stansberry said. “I definitely had better nights. (But) I feel pretty good.”
Stansberry is the first from Alexandria to make girls state since high jumper Jamie Winstead in 1994.
A 200-400 double for Stansberry became out of the question when she scratched out of the 200 in order to focus on the 400 at state.
“She looked a little tired,” Alexandria coach Scott Zent said. “She ran the 200 trials and set a (personal record) and school record (25.68), and that took a little out of her. I think she has the potential to be on the podium next week.”
At Ben Davis, Higgins set a PR with a toss of 42-foot-2 3/4, more than three feet better than her sectional-winning effort. She also met the state qualifying standard of 42 feet.
Jarrell shattered her PR in the 800 with a 2:22.40 run at Ben Davis, six seconds faster and five places better than her sectional time and seeding. She is coming off an injury that caused her to miss time this season.
Also at Marion, Stinson closed out a stellar career with a 5-1 effort in the high jump. She made 5-0 on her second attempt and 5-1 on her final try but came up short at 5-2 and tied for fourth.
Duncan maintained her No. 4 seed from the sectional with a shot put toss of 37-10 1/4.
At Kokomo, Ewer’s bid for a second state berth came to an apparent end, when she was timed in 26.24 in her 200 final.
Daleville’s Faith Norris placed sixth in the 3,200 at Ben Davis (5:31.09), just missing the school record she set in last week’s PH sectional.
Anderson’s Zoe Allen was seventh in the 100 hurdles at Ben Davis (16.66).