PENDLETON — Although relative novices in terms of experience, the early returns for several area track and field newcomers have been very, very good.
In her first year as a sprinter for the Alexandria track team, senior Jada Stansberry took home a pair of sectional titles Tuesday in Marion as she captured the 200- and 400-meter dashes while second-year thrower Malena Higgins of Anderson won the shot put at Pendleton Heights.
Madison-Grant senior Emma Ewer repeated her 2021 sectional title when she won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.92 seconds at Northwestern. She will look to return to the state finals May 24 at the Kokomo regional.
Sydney Duncan of Frankton joined Higgins as shot put sectional champions as her first-place put of 37-foot-11.75 was good enough to return her to Marion next week with a blue ribbon in hand.
Stansberry has broken multiple school records during her first season running track, and Tuesday was no different. She completed the 200-meter dash in 25.92, breaking her own school mark.
Higgins came up short of her goal of reaching a personal record when she won with a put of 38-10.5, defeating Jamaya Thomas of Lawrence North by just over four feet.
“It feels really good. I was really looking for a 41 or 42 (feet) to PR,” Higgins said. “But I’m glad that I still did a 38 and a lot farther than anybody else.”
Also a first-year track athlete, Pendleton Heights junior Whitney Warfel was third in the shot put just .75 of an inch behind Thomas. She will be joined at Ben Davis by PH freshman Ava Jarrell who ran a strong third place in the 800-meter run.
Higgins was the second Anderson athlete to claim a sectional title Tuesday as Zoe Allen came in as the top seed and ran like it, taking first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.17, beating out Sydney Springman of Eastern Hancock by nearly a second.
Allen also qualified for regional as part of Anderson’s 400 relay team — along with Jacelyn Starks, Reality Golden and Hope Howard — after a second-place finish in the event.
Faith Norris of Daleville automatically qualified for regional with a second-place run in the 1,600 meters. She broke the school record in the process with a time of 5:30.
Also at Marion, Frankton advanced multiple athletes to the regional next week. Bella Dean moved on in both hurdles races with a third place in the 100 and the runner-up finish in the 300 meters. Skyler Drake advanced with a third-place finish in the long jump while Frankton’s 400 relay team — including Dean, Drake, Duncan and Eva Bott — finished runner-up and will advance.
Joining Stansberry in representing Alexandria at the Marion regional will be senior Reanna Stinson. Although she was unable to defend her 2021 sectional high jump championship, she did advance with a third-place finish.
Multiple athletes — including Warfel (discus), Norris (800) and Jaycee Thurman of Pendleton Heights (3,200) — placed fourth and may still advance based on their times or distances.
The boys track and field sectionals will be held Thursday with area teams taking part in sites at Mount Vernon, Kokomo and Marion.