ANDERSON — Timing is everything.
While Anderson’s girls basketball team won the turnover battle overall, the Indians hurt themselves with miscues at inopportune times, and as a result, a spirited second-half comeback came up short in a 62-60 loss to Tipton on Wednesday evening at the Tipi.
One example came in the second quarter when, after trailing the Blue Devils by as many as eight points, Anderson closed the gap to one at 26-25 on a Jacelyn Starks 3-point shot. The Indians then committed turnovers on their next three possessions, and Tipton (7-4) took advantage with back-to-back 3-point baskets by Hallie Wolfe and Kaiya Monday to eventually take a five-point lead into the locker room.
“It felt like there were moments that we had some momentum, and we’d throw the ball away, or we’d travel with it,” Anderson coach Joseph Adams said. “It just kills what you’ve got going.”
Tipton pushed the lead to 13 in the third quarter when Ashlee Schram scored on a rebound basket for a 48-35 Blue Devils lead. Starks later hit another from beyond the arc, but Anderson (4-10) still trailed by 10 entering the fourth quarter.
Abby Phillips drilled a 3-pointer for Tipton to open the fourth, but Starks answered with another of her five 3-point baskets, and Anderson began to mount a comeback.
A Starks drive followed by a corner 3-pointer from sophomore Kennedy Brown pulled Anderson to within five at 55-50, and had a point-blank look from Makhile McWilliams fallen, it would have made it a three-point game.
Instead, it rolled off the rim to Schram, and Tipton scored on a Cora Rodabaugh transition layup to turn it into a key four-point swing.
“You can’t do that against a team like Tipton that has good players and a great post player,” Adams said. “You can’t have dead possessions like that.”
Still, the Indians kept fighting. Three-point baskets by Starks and Brown made it a one-possession game for the first time since the second quarter at 59-56.
But Schram scored with 1:18 left for a five-point lead before Starks converted a pair at the stripe to once again pull the Indians within three points.
Schram was fouled with 9.5 seconds left and made one of two free throws, which is all she needed, making it a 62-58 lead.
Starks scored on a drive to the basket with one second left, but Tipton simply inbounded the ball and burned the remaining time.
“We’ve played so many high-quality opponents this year. It’s helped us to learn how to continue to battle,” Adams said.
During the game, Schram — an IU-South Bend commit — reached the 1,000 rebounds career milestone and broke the school record. She finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Starks led all players with 27 points — 17 coming in the second half — while Payton Sargent added 11 points and six rebounds and Zoe Allen had a big floor game with 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and eight steals.
For Starks, who entered the game averaging just under 13 points, her offensive explosions come with confidence.
“I thought she was a little flat in the first half and wasn’t going at the speed she normally does,” Adams said. “She got a bucket (in the third quarter), and that kind of opened the floodgates. A couple shots go in and the momentum is back. I thought our ball movement was better in the second half, too.”
It was Anderson’s third loss by four points or less this season.
The Indians will enjoy their Christmas break before returning to action Jan. 2 when they host defending champion Pendleton Heights in the first round of the Madison County tournament.
In the junior varsity contest, Anderson scored the first eight points and rolled to a 31-10 win over Tipton. Freshman De’Mani Kirksey paced Anderson with 10 points in a game played over two seven-minute halves.