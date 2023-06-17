INDIANAPOLIS — Anderson’s leading returning scorer, Jacelyn Starks, shined in all facets on the hardwood Thursday in the 21st Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Indiana High School Athletic Association Underclass Girls Basketball Showcase at Ben Davis.
Starks began the first of five stations on a disadvantage 5-on-4 fastbreak drill, displayed elusive handles in transition and finished strong at the rim through contact. The 5-foot-7 shooting guard unveiled her intense defense during the halfcourt 1-on-1 drill and denied an isolated shot from the perimeter in front of dozens of attentive college scouts.
“Today, I was really just trying to bring the energy,” Starks said. “I know everyone was on the same playing (field), so I was trying to bring more energy.”
When Starks first set foot in Ben Davis’ multi-purpose gym, she noticed a familiar face sporting a matching purple Top 100 showcase shirt and her hair styled in identical blonde box braids. The 6-foot athlete she recognized was Lapel’s All-State class of 2026 prospect, Laniah Wills. Starks later reminisced of her seventh-grade season when the pair last competed together as a tandem at Liberty Christian.
“I think we had the best energy in the gym,” Wills said. “I like her energy. It’s cool because no one really comes out from Anderson to make it to the Top 100 workout with all the players in Indiana. So two players from Anderson who grew up together, I really like that.”
Starks opened the scoring for her team in its third scrimmage by cutting backside to the basket for an open layup. On the next possession, she dished out a slick pass on a fastbreak to Wills, who drilled a baseline jumper. She explained how working off the ball Thursday was much different compared to creating her own shot in the Tribe offense.
“I really have to get open,” Starks explained. “It is not necessarily your own ball. Like for school, I have to play like it’s just me. But on this team, everyone is good and on your same level.”
The IBCA/IHSAA showcase gives top athletes from across the state exposure in front of college coaches and scouts from NCAA programs during the scholastic viewing period. Starks and Wills led the purple squad to sudden victory in the finals over Lapel senior Maddy Poynter’s Navy Blue team. The showcase concluded with a 5-on-5 elimination tournament, which was essentially a game to one point from tip-off.
“It is a competitive event, so we are happy to have the best players in the state of Indiana here competing against each other,” IBCA assistant director Jane Schott said. “First of all, it is great that they’re all here. They showed up and got the opportunity to feel a sense of pride or happiness that they got that spot. Secondly, it gives you a chance to size yourself up and see where you are against the best players in the state.”
With 610 career points in three varsity seasons, Starks holds enormous aspirations in her quest to surpass the 1,000-career point milestone during her senior campaign. As the Tribe’s leading scorer for each of the last two seasons, she believes the talent pool at Thursday’s showcase helped raise her game.
Starks scored a career-high 27 points in a loss against Tipton last season and later recorded 26 points in a sectional opener victory over Muncie Central. As a junior, she averaged 14.4 points, connecting on 102 baskets and 42 3-pointers on 35% shooting from beyond the arc.
Anderson will hire a new girls basketball coach for the 2023-24 season as Joe Adams left for Earlham after one season. The Tribe last won a sectional title in 2014 and last won the Madison County Tournament during Starks’ freshman season in 2020-21. Starks has been in communication with four NCAA Division III programs including Denison, Lake Forest, Manchester and Principia.
“Of course college coaches watching is a nice thing for them. It’s a nice opportunity, so there are a lot of good positives from the event,” Schott said.
Starks carries the ambition to chase a career milestone and lead the Anderson girls basketball program back to the top spot in Madison County.