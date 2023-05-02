Prior to the start of the spring sports season, 32 area athletes were spotlighted as Elite 11 or Elite 10 as some of the top players from their respective schools.
Those athletes have distinguished themselves as expected, but they are far from alone in that area. Here is a group of 15 students not featured in the preseason but who have proven to be worth the price of admission.
ALLIE CLARK, ALEXANDRIA TENNIS
Now in her second season as the team’s No. 1 singles player, the junior is looking to help the Tigers to another triple crown as they look to add the Central Indiana Conference and sectional titles to the Madison County crown they already defended. One of Clark’s early season wins was against Lapel senior Kerith Renihan.
MAKENZIE CORNWELL, ELWOOD SOFTBALL
The Indiana State commit has been one of the best pure hitters in the county during her Panthers' career, and 2023 has proven to be no different. She leads Elwood with a .480 average and a 1.382 OPS with five doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs. The senior catcher has thrown out five baserunners and has committed no errors in 66 total chances.
CARSON CUNEO, ALEXANDRIA BASEBALL
Having already shined on the gridiron and basketball court, Cuneo is among the area leaders in multiple statistical categories. He is currently hitting at a .509 clip with 19 RBI and four doubles and four triples among his 27 hits. Cuneo has stolen 13 bases and holds a .735 slugging percentage and a 1.317 OPS.
CLAIRE DUNCAN, FRANKTON SOFTBALL
Although her teammate, Makena Alexander, gets most of the attention of Frankton opponents, Duncan is hot on her heels as an offensive threat. She is hitting .564 with a HR and eight RBI while leading the Eagles in doubles with six and hits with 22. In addition to playing a solid third base, Duncan also contributes in the circle with 15 strikeouts in 17 innings.
SYDNEY DUNCAN, FRANKTON TRACK & FIELD
While no relation to Claire, this Duncan is competing at a level that makes her one of the area favorites to compete at the state finals in Bloomington next month. Her throw of 42-foot-9 bettered the Madison County championship record by nearly two feet and would have been good enough to place in the top five at state last season.
DONTREZ FULLER, ANDERSON BASEBALL
While the defending sectional champions have been up and down, Fuller has been a consistent source of productivity at the top of the Indians' lineup. He leads Anderson with a .394 average and six doubles to go with 12 RBI, 18 runs and an OPS of 1.120. Fuller is 8-for-9 in stolen-base attempts.
KATELIN GOODWIN, PH SOFTBALL
Goodwin has matched Elite 11 Bo Shelton for the team lead with five home runs and paces the Arabians with 27 RBI. The Dayton commit is hitting .362 with five doubles and has scored 14 times with an OPS of 1.252. The junior has committed only two errors at first base for .976 fielding percentage.
JOHANNA HIATT, M-G SOFTBALL
When watching Hiatt play for the Argylls, it is hard to believe she is just a sophomore. Possessing gap-to-gap power, Hiatt leads all area players with 14 doubles in just 16 games with a .650 batting average, 1.033 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.705. She has three home runs and 25 RBI, and the catcher has committed just one error in 65 chances for a fielding percentage of .985.
CARLEY HOLLIDAY, M-G SOFTBALL
Hiatt’s classmate is experiencing an early season power surge for the Argylls. The sophomore has clubbed eight homers with 30 RBI to lead the area and has an OPS of 1.608. Recently she hit three bombs in a doubleheader against Northwestern and just days later had a three-homer game at Alexandria. A good defender, Holliday has just three fielding errors at first base.
OWEN IMEL, LAPEL BASEBALL
Only because this list is alphabetical does Imel’s name come this late. The Muller MVP is hitting .591 with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 26 hits, 18 runs and eight doubles to go with a .689 on-base percentage, 1.227 slugging percentage, and an off-the-charts OPS of 1.916. In 24 1/3 innings, Imel boasts a 2.01 ERA with 29 strikeouts.
AVA JARRELL, PH TRACK & FIELD
The sophomore has picked up this spring where her state finals cross country season left off. A four-time Madison County champion this spring, Jarrell broke through the five-minute barrier in the 1,600 meters at Zionsville on Friday night with a time of 4:58.63. Like Duncan, Jarrell’s current pace puts her on track for a possible podium finish next month at state.
CHRISTIAN KNAUER, FRANKTON GOLF
Frequently a medalist in dual meets, Knauer fired a 34 for nine holes to lead his team to a program-record score of 150 strokes in a win against Anderson. His nine-hole scores have consistently been in the low 40s or better, and an experienced Frankton team will be one of several challenging Pendleton Heights on Saturday in the Madison County championship at Elwood.
EVAN OSENBAUGH, SHENANDOAH BASEBALL
Tommy John surgery delayed Osenbaugh’s arrival to the diamond for a year, but the Louisville commit has had the expected impact on the Raiders' 10th-ranked team. He is hitting .390 with a pair of home runs and 17 RBI with a .658 slugging percentage at the plate and has struck out 36 batters in 15 innings with a 2.80 ERA.
VALYN PATTENGALE, DALEVILLE SOFTBALL
Early in the season, the younger Pattengale sister is sitting atop a number of statistical categories in the area. The sophomore is hitting .679 with six doubles and four triples along with a .690 OBP, 1.285 slugging percentage and an OPS of 1.976. In 26 fielding chances at shortstop, she has committed just two errors.
XAVIER YEAGY, M-G BASEBALL
Yet another sophomore in this group, Yeagy has provided a spark for the Argylls offense. He is batting .392 with six doubles and leads M-G with 20 hits, a .549 slugging percentage and a 1.057 OPS. He has stolen 11 bases, second only to his older brother Teagan’s 12.