ANDERSON — As two-time state champion Macy Beeson left the green following the final hole Tuesday at The Edge, she was embraced by her mother Nikia and needed to wipe tears from her eyes.
It was the sudden realization she had played her final home golf meet and her high school career was drawing to a close.
“It was just like, it’s over,” she said. “I’m moving on and getting ready for college. I’m just not ever playing here again — except for regional — but for nine-hole matches, it’s done. That’s crazy.”
While Beeson has earned the golf headlines with her back-to-back state championships, her teammate, Grace Martin, arrived at Lapel at the same time and was also a part of the 2019 Bulldogs team that advanced to the state finals.
Tuesday, the two players celebrated their Senior Night, leading the Bulldogs to a score of 171, defeating both Heritage Christian (181) and Pendleton Heights (188).
Beeson fired a 1-over par 35 to claim medalist honors while Martin finished at 42 in their final official home meet at The Edge.
The two have high hopes of playing the course one more time as a neutral site when The Edge hosts a Sept. 24 regional.
Lapel junior Rosemary Likens finished at 40 to match Heritage Christian’s top player, Bevin Turner, for runner-up to Beeson. Junior Audrey Jenkins led the Arabians — who have no seniors — with a 44.
Lapel coach Dylan Crosley has enjoyed guiding the two seniors through their high school careers.
“They’re a part of history. They are history for the girls golf program,” he said. “They’re just two overall great people, and I’m going to miss them tremendously next year, and I wish them the best going forward.”
Beeson is undecided on her college destination, but Martin will attend Cedarville and begin studying to be a physician’s assistant.
Beeson’s family moved from Lapel to Noblesville during her freshman year, and she could have opted to transfer and play for a Hamilton County school that had a chance for a team championship. Instead, she chose to stay with Crosley and the Bulldogs and set forth a championship career right where it began.
“My friends and the community, we’re all so close, and that means a lot to me,” she said. “I just couldn’t leave my coaches and my teammates. That bond is really close, and I didn’t want to leave.”
The legacy left behind by the two seniors can be measured in the successes they’ve shared on the course. What can’t be measured, according to Crosley, is the impact the two have had at the school and in the community over this four-year period.
“They all want to be a part of that program, and they all want to be Macy,” he said. “I’ve got a couple junior high kids who come out and say they want to be Macy. You’ve got to practice. That’s what she does.”
Beeson’s round featured a birdie on the par-4 third hole with two bogeys coming on the par-4 second and the par-3 seventh. She knows she has work to do heading into the postseason, which begins with the Noblesville sectional Sept. 19.
“A couple good shots and a couple bad, I was kind of all over the place,” she said. “There are still a few things I need to work on before the postseason, but I think I’ll get there.”
Chloe Sasser finished at 54 to complete Lapel’s scorecard while Jordy Pilkington added a 55.
Behind Jenkins for PH, Addison Nichols shot 47, Skylar Baldwin 48 and Kelsey Day finished at 49 to round out the scoring. Sophomore Addison Summerall finished with a 51 for PH.
The Arabians will travel to Greenfield-Central on Wednesday while Lapel also visits Hancock County on Thursday with a match at Mount Vernon before wrapping up its regular season Saturday at the Noblesville Invitational at sectional site Harbour Trees.