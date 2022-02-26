INDIANAPOLIS – Lauryn Bates’ steely gaze remained in place more than 30 minutes after the Class 2A girls basketball state championship game came to an end.
The Frankton senior didn’t hide her disappointment after the Eagles’ 52-44 loss. But her countenance suggested she was ready to get back on the court and take her chances at a different outcome.
Unfortunately, that won’t happen again in a Frankton uniform. Bates is one of four seniors who played the final game of their high school career Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
But their legacy will live within this program forever.
The class of 2022 won 90 games over their career and were a part of nine conference and postseason championships. Their 23 victories this season tied a program record they set in 2020-21, and they were a part of the only two trips to the state finals in program history.
It’s a storybook run that’s just missing a state championship ring.
“I’m glad I got to play in the state finals with this team. I wouldn’t want to be here with anybody else,” Bates said on the postgame podium. “I’m glad that I get to graduate with these three seniors. I’m glad that we have the town that we have that supports us every game.”
It wasn’t the finish the Eagles were hoping for, but they went down swinging.
Bates – the unquestioned leader of this group on and off the floor – shot just 3-of-13 from the floor but still finished with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Fellow senior Bailee Webb scored seven points on 3-of-6 shooting and added a steal, and Cagney Utterback finished with a game-high seven assists.
Shae Simon – Frankton’s fourth senior – played the final 40 seconds in her second state finals appearance.
“They’re exactly what our program is,” Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker said of the seniors. “They play with tenacity. They hold each other accountable, our team. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They’re going to end up leaving our program as the winningest players in the program’s history.”
Hamaker again shared one of his favorite stories about this class.
As freshmen – with a fifth member at the time – they played five varsity players during an open gym and beat them. It caused Hamaker to lay into his veteran players in the moment, but it also opened his eyes to the talent that was on the way.
The seniors lost just one game in two years of middle school basketball and wasted little time making their mark at the varsity level.
Bates was a four-year starter. Webb broke into the starting lineup as a sophomore and Utterback joined the starting five as a junior after making key contributions off the bench as a sophomore.
Together, they instilled a toughness and work ethic throughout the program that raised the bar for expectations and set the tone for generations to come.
“Every day we would come in and we would go as hard as we can,” Utterback said. “And then I just want everyone that’s coming into this program -- just for our hard work and determination to carry on.”
That seems to be nearly guaranteed.
Hamaker believes the underclassmen on this year’s team gained invaluable knowledge just from practicing against these seniors and playing with them every game.
But it’s not just the physical elements the seniors brought to the table that made a difference. They were natural leaders from a young age, and they played a big role in creating the chemistry that allowed this team to play so well together.
That, Webb hopes, is the seniors’ ultimate legacy.
“I really want (future Eagles) to find the value of having a team and not worry about your stat line because that can destroy a team,” she said, “and just playing together as a family is the best thing.”
FROM WAY DOWNTOWN
Frankton tied a Class 2A state championship game record with nine 3-pointers made and set a record with 27 attempts from beyond the arc. The 36 attempts by the two teams combined also tied a 2A state finals record.
Sophomore Amaya Collins led the way with 5-of-10 shooting from the perimeter. Bates was 3-of-10, and Webb finished 1-of-3 from 3-point range.
Forest Park was 4-of-9 beyond the arc, with four different players connecting for the Rangers.
MENTAL ATTITUDE AWARD
Forest Park’s Grace Fleck won the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award. She ranks first in her class academically and recovered from a major knee injury during her freshman season to become a co-captain this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.