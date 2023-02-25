INDIANAPOLIS – Laniah Wills was one of the most hyped freshman in Lapel girls basketball history, and she found a way to live up to the billing.
The 6-foot center averaged 16 points and 12.3 rebounds while making 59.7% of her shots during her first varsity season. She also helped the Bulldogs win the Madison County championship for the first time in 16 years, sectional and regional titles for the first time in 17 years and a semistate crown for the first time period.
The scariest part? She’s just getting started.
“I know what I need to work on,” Wills said Saturday outside Lapel’s locker room at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “I know what I need to do. And I’m coming back next year.”
Wills faced perhaps the toughest challenge of her phenomenal freshman campaign in the Class 2A state championship game, matching up with Forest Park star Amber Tretter.
The 6-foot-1 center will play next season at Miami (Ohio) and finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds – nine on the offensive glass – in the Rangers’ 38-37 victory. Her final basket came with 6.9 seconds remaining and provided the margin of victory.
It’s a moment that will stick with Wills throughout the offseason.
“That last layup she hit, I felt like if I would have guarded her a little better, not let her spin on me, that wouldn’t have happened,” she said. “And if I would have boxed her out more, keep her off the boards, she wouldn’t have gotten those second-chance opportunities.”
It’s all part of the learning process, and Wills has proven to be a quick study.
Despite being snubbed from the Indiana All-Stars’ inaugural futures team, she is widely considered one of, if not the best, freshmen in the state.
And Wills is just one of the reasons the Bulldogs’ future is so bright.
“For Laniah, it’s a great learning experience,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “She’s definitely on (Tretter’s) level talent-wise, but you can see there’s a big difference between an 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl. Laniah, right now, is 14 years old.
“She’s going to learn from this and understand the physicality of what a Division I player looks like, and I don’t think anybody else in the state of Indiana is going to want to have to play against her in the next three years.”
Plenty of tears were shed after the Bulldogs’ razor-thin defeat in the state finals, but there already was a resolve evident within the returning players less than an hour after the final buzzer.
Lapel will miss its four seniors – Deannaya Haseman, Kerith Renihan, Jaylee Hubble and Grace Lyons – but the Bulldogs can’t help but be excited about the group set to return.
Among them are Saturday’s leading scorer, Madelyn Poynter, along with Wills, AnnaLee Stow and Rosemary Likens. There’s plenty of talent ready to come up from a loaded junior varsity squad as well, including Taylor Mroz and Brooklynn Boles.
It leads to a sense the best is yet to come.
“I’m very excited for next year,” Poynter said. “I mean, I’m so sad that we’re gonna be losing our teammates in our seniors. But I think that next year will be a good year for us as well.”
Wills was even more emphatic with her enthusiasm.
Lapel learned from this run what it takes to reach the state’s biggest stage.
And it plans to put those lessons to good use in the years to come.
“It makes me hungry because even though (Forest Park) won it this year,” Wills said, “if they make it again next year, we’re winning that time.”
MENTAL ATTITUDE
Tretter was named the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award winner, giving Forest Park a repeat victory there as well.
Grace Fleck took the honor for the Rangers last year.
Tretter averaged 15.9 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 60.4% this season.
OTHER STATE SCORES
Lanesville defeated Bethany Christian 60-41 to win its first state championship in Class 1A. Morgan Sonner led three players in double figures with 18 points for the Eagles.
Fairfield, which lost the Class 2A north semistate last year against Frankton, knocked off Corydon Central 49-42 to win the state title in its first season in Class 3A. Brea Garber led the Falcons with 19 points and was the mental attitude award winner.
Bedford North Lawrence beat Fishers 46-42 in the Class 4A title game to close the night. It was the fifth state title for the Stars, who were led by 20 points from Chloe Spreen.