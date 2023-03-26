INDIANAPOLIS – Ben Davis now joins the debate among the greatest high school basketball teams in state history.
The Giants completed a 33-0 season Saturday with a 53-41 victory against Kokomo in the Class 4A boys basketball state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
It’s the first state title for Ben Davis since 2017 and the program’s fourth all time. The Giants won back-to-back single-class state championships in 1995 and 1996 when coach Don Carlisle was among the star players.
Ben Davis also became the 14th undefeated boys basketball state champion and the first since Warren Central in 2018.
It’s the sixth straight 4A crown for a team from the Indianapolis metro area, but Kokomo (24-5) put up a fight.
Flory Bidunga – a frontrunner for the 2024 Mr. Basketball award – put up 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Wildkats, while shooting 9-of-12 from the field.
But it wasn’t enough to offset the contributions of Zane Doughty, a frontrunner for this year’s Mr. Basketball honor. Doughty led three Giants in double figures with 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Mark Zackery added 16 points, and Shaun Arnold scored 12.
Ben Davis led 18-10 after the opening quarter and 28-17 at the half, but Kokomo closed the gap to 36-33 on an alley-oop dunk by Bidunga with 15 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Giants opened the final period on an 8-0 run, however, and maintained a double-digit cushion for most of the remainder of the contest.
“These kids – we’re 33-0, the first time that’s happened,” Carlisle told media in the postgame interview room. “I’m so incredibly proud of them.”
NORTHWOOD 66, GUERIN CATHOLIC 63 (OT)
The Panthers (28-2) won their first boys basketball state title in thrilling fashion, forcing a turnover with two seconds left in overtime to clinch the Class 3A crown.
NorthWood led by as many as 14 points in regulation and was still in front 48-37 with 6:01 to play in the fourth quarter. But the Golden Eagles rallied to tie the score at 52-52 on a pair of free throws by Kamea Chandler with 1:39 to play.
The Panthers missed two shots to regain the lead before time ran out in regulation.
Dylan Murans hit the first of two free-throw attempts to give Guerin Catholic the lead 16 seconds into the extra period, but NorthWood answered with a 6-0 run and the Golden Eagles (20-9) never caught up again.
Cade Brenner led the Panthers with 28 points. Tyler Raasch added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Ian Raasch finished with 13 points.
Defense was the calling card for NorthWood throughout the season, however, and it held Guerin Catholic to 28.6% shooting in overtime.
Chandler scored 22 points to lead the Eagles, and Jack Cherry added 15.
“It was a shame someone had to lose this basketball game,” Panthers coach Aaron Wolfe said. “It was an Indiana high school basketball game.”
FORT WAYNE BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 52, LINTON-STOCKTON 45
The Braves rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to win their third state championship in five years.
Blackhawk Christian (27-3) cut the deficit to 35-33 entering the fourth quarter and took the lead for good on a layup by Kellen Pickett with 6:31 to play. That was part of a 6-0 run to open the final period for the Braves.
The Miners (29-2) found themselves as Class 2A runners-up for the second time in the past four tournaments.
Pickett led Blackhawk Christian with 19 points and nine rebounds, and Gage Sefton added 16 points.
Joey Hart scored a game-high 23 points for Linton-Stockton, and Logan Webb finished with 11.
The win held even more meaning for the Braves following the death of beloved former coach Marc Davidson last May.
“I had it made up in my mind, win or lose, it wasn’t going to change anything about what this group achieved,” Blackhawk Christian coach Matt Roth said. “But it certainly feels good to go out with a win.”
LUTHERAN 97, SOUTHWOOD 66
The Saints left no doubt in the Class 1A title tilt, tying the all-time state championship game record for points scored.
Cayden Loescher was the catalyst for Lutheran (20-7) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Durray Smith added 21 points, LJ Ward had 17 points and seven assists, Kameron Patterson finished with 15 points and six assists and Kaiden Patterson tallied 10 points.
The Knights led 10-9 after the opening period, but the Saints scored a 1A record 36 points in the second quarter and never looked back. Lutheran also set 1A title game records for margin of victory, field goals attempted (73) and assists (27).
The teams combined to score the most points in 1A championship game history and also set records for combined free throws attempted (57), blocked shots (17) and first-half points (92).
Ward also set a 1A mark with six steals.
Jason Oprisek led Southwood with 17 points. Cole Winer added 15 points, and Will Winer scored 13.
It’s the first state title for the Saints and second runner-up finish for the Knights.
“We wanted to push the tempo,” Lutheran coach Remus Wood said. “I couldn’t have called 97, but we felt we needed to score a lot today.”